Syngene Launches PXi Touch Range of Versatile Gel Imaging Systems for Blots, 1D and 2D Gels

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions today announced the introduction of the new PXi Touch range of high resolution, multi-application image analysis systems. These easy-to-use systems are ideal for scientists wanting a rapid touch screen driven method of accurately imaging chemiluminescent and fluorescent blots, as well as 1-D and 2-D gels stained with any type of visible or fluorescent dye.

The PXi Touch comes as a compact, ready to use unit with a built in touch screen and processor. Each PXi Touch features a camera with a large fixed aperture lens, which enables scientists to quickly capture images of even the faintest bands or spots, without having to spend time and effort learning how to adjust the camera's settings.

The PXi Touch is available in three versions with a high resolution 4, 6 or 8 million pixel camera for chemiluminescence and 1D and 2D gel applications. To enable researchers to choose the best and safest lighting for their fluorescent gel and blot applications, the PXi Touch has been cleverly designed for quick fit of a number of lighting and filter options to make the system versatile enough to use with Syngene's UV and blue light transilluminators, as well as white, IR, red, blue or green epi lighting.

The PXi Touch system's touch screen is controlled by the intuitive GeneSys image acquisition and capture software, which means the PXi Touch can be rapidly set up to automatically select the best imaging conditions. With just one click scientists can generate perfect images of chemiluminescent blots, as well as 1-D and 2-D gels stained with any fluorescence, visible and IR commercial dyes.

GeneTools, Syngene's acclaimed image analysis software, also comes with the PXi Touch range and saves valuable time by automatically producing results in seconds, of applications including 1-D lane analysis, molecular weight and quantity calculations.

Laura Sullivan, Syngene's Divisional Manager stated: “Today's scientists are familiar with touch screen icons in their everyday lives and would like to use these in the lab. Building on our successful PXi system we have responded to this need by adding a touch screen, and to make a complete, out of the box plug and play affordable system we have also integrated a powerful processor so that scientists do not need an external computer to control the PXi Touch.”

Laura concluded: “The combination of high performance cameras across a range of applications, easy set up and affordability means the PXi Touch is the ideal multi-purpose workstation for laboratories where scientists demand versatility and rapid, high quality results from their chemi blots, 1-D and 2-D gel based imaging tasks.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357220.htm