Protect yourself from cold weather claims urges leading personal injury firm

Leading UK personal injury compensation provider, the Accident Advice Helpline, has urged local councils and business owners to prepare for icy conditions to avoid compensation claims being brought against them.
London, UK (PRWEB UK) 26 January 2013
With the UK in the grip of a major cold snap, local businesses and councils are being urged to prepare adequately for the ice and snow by the Accident Advice Helpline.
The cold weather frequently prompts an influx of admissions to Accident and Emergency departments all over the country, as people suffer slips and falls on wet or icy paths and surfaces. Road traffic accidents often peak in the winter months, as do accidents at work caused by freezing temperatures and hazardous conditions.
The Accident Advice Helpline also sees a peak in activity during the cold season, as a result of injured people bringing charges against negligent property owners, local authorities and motorists who have caused them to suffer an accident and injury. The company has issued this advice to owners of properties, businesses and roads in an effort to reduce the numbers of people injured as a result of the ice and snow.
The Accident Advice Helpline offers advice and support to victims of accidents which were caused by third parties. Through their extensive network of specialist solicitors, many of their callers go on to make successful compensation claims on a no win no fee basis. If you have been the victim of an accident through no fault of your own, you can find out more about making a claim by contacting the Accident Advice Helpline on 0800 180 4123.
