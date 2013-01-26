Protect yourself from cold weather claims urges leading personal injury firm

Leading UK personal injury compensation provider, the Accident Advice Helpline, has urged local councils and business owners to prepare for icy conditions to avoid compensation claims being brought against them.

With the UK in the grip of a major cold snap, local businesses and councils are being urged to prepare adequately for the ice and snow by the Accident Advice Helpline.

The cold weather frequently prompts an influx of admissions to Accident and Emergency departments all over the country, as people suffer slips and falls on wet or icy paths and surfaces. Road traffic accidents often peak in the winter months, as do accidents at work caused by freezing temperatures and hazardous conditions.

The Accident Advice Helpline also sees a peak in activity during the cold season, as a result of injured people bringing charges against negligent property owners, local authorities and motorists who have caused them to suffer an accident and injury. The company has issued this advice to owners of properties, businesses and roads in an effort to reduce the numbers of people injured as a result of the ice and snow.



Safe public access – If you own a business or are responsible for a piece of land which has public access, it is your responsibility to ensure thoroughfares are fit for purpose to avoid people becoming injured.

Prepare for wet floors – Businesses that are visited by their customers will suffer from wet and slippery floors as snow covered boots tramp in and out throughout the day. Prepare for this with adequate signage, mops and non slip mats.

Keep signs and lighting clear – As well as clearing paths, make sure important signs and exterior lighting are cleared from snow and ice.

Stock up on supplies – It's a good idea to build up a stockpile of things like grit, sand and salt before the cold snap really sets in. Chances are these items will start to sell out of local shops, so buy in plenty of time as it will always keep until next year if you don't need it.

Protect your pipework – Any interior or exterior pipework that might be exposed to extremes of temperature should be properly insulated ready for winter. Burst pipes can be costly, and if a collapsing ceiling should injure a customer or visitor, you could have an expensive claim for compensation on your hands.

