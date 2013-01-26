ñol

Old Perceptions and Urban Myths Dispelled at Educational/Training Workshops

by Benzinga Staff
January 26, 2013 3:01 AM | 1 min read

NACM Connecticut and CCMA's Workshops Are Dispelling Old Myths About "The Hidden Profession" of a B2B Credit Manager Through Workshops Being Held at Hilton Garden Inn/Garden Suites in Glastonbury, CT Apr. 8-12 2013. Seating Is Limited.

Hartford, Conn. (PRWEB) January 26, 2013

Workshop Participants at NACM CT and CCMA's Business Boot Camps Keeping It Real 2013 "Credit Boot Camp" will receive a Certificate of Completion and 3.75 CEU credits from NACM Connecticut, an affiliate of NACM. Students will work for 40 hours over a 5 day period, in which all materials, breaks and hot lunch meals are included.

CCMA started in 2008 as a national educational/training organization of world class credit management professionals whose passion is the B2B credit management profession, and they offer an opportunity to everyone with a high school degree or GED (no college degree required) for a grass roots introduction to the hidden profession of B2B credit management. At the conclusion of the workshop, each graduate will be interviewed for employment through a speed interviewing process with various national and local employment service companies on hand.

Register Here.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354969.htm

