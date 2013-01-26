Bella Bathrooms Introduces New and Improved Website

Bella Bathrooms has recently introduced a new website designed around the customer to make the whole shopping experience more enjoyable.

The new website at Bella Bathrooms was designed for the customer, with the main purpose of making the entire shopping experience stress free and more enjoyable. To achieve this Bella Bathrooms have introduced a range of new features including attribute filters and the ability to search by brand.

The product attribute filters are applied to most categories and allow the consumer to select from a range of sizes on certain aspects of the product, for example, customers can choose a certain width of the product which will then narrow down the results to products with the specified width, speeding up the time in take to locate products on the new website.

With over 10,000 products available at Bella Bathrooms finding a certain product could sometimes be difficult -- not anymore. The brands category has been introduced to give the consumer a view of all the products from any manufacturer.

Along with adding new features to the website Bella Bathrooms has also done some ‘cleaning up' to certain popular categories, bathroom suites and bathroom furniture have both undergone a ‘makeover' to make them both easier to navigate, with simpler structures and larger images it gives a better idea of the contents in the selected category.

Click here to view the range of bathroom furniture: http://www.bellabathrooms.co.uk/bathroom_furniture.html

Bella Bathrooms understands that buying an entire new Bathroom Suites can be frustrating so all of these simple changes introduced by Bella Bathrooms are designed to improve the shopping experience of the consumer, leaving them relaxed and stress-free.

About Bella Bathrooms:

Bella Bathrooms is one of the finest UK online bathroom retailers based in the North-East of England and offer continuous great deals of bathroom refurbishments, shower, towel rail and radiator updates, stylish bathroom furniture and various other key elements at prices that are guaranteed to be unsurpassable. The latest updates continuously made have further improved the overall quality and they have set a high standard for things to come in the future. The company also own a number of other e-commerce sites with their latest addition being iBathroomSuites offering most bathroom suites with a next day delivery service.

Bella Bathrooms

James Chapman

Tel: 0844 8117 017

Available to contact from 9am – 5pm

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352313.htm