Over the past five years, revenue for the Department Stores and Shopping Mall industry in China has been growing 9.2% per year, says IBISWorld. The industry has developed steadily in recent years due to the development of the retail sector; changes in operating methods; changes in market needs; increasing economies of scale; and the entry of foreign investment.

Market share concentration within the Department Stores and Shopping Mall industry in China is low, although it does vary across segments, says IBISWorld. In the luxury store segment, the concentration level is higher and there are only a few large players, such as Lufthansa Shopping Center. In contrast, concentration in the traditional department store segment is much lower. Industry concentration in first-grade markets is relatively high as this is often the first choice for large, well-established retailers, like Wangfujing Group, Parkson Retail Group, and Shanghai Bailian Group, due to stronger consumption power and higher margins. In second-grade markets or lower, industry concentration is much lower, because markets are almost solely occupied by a great number of local players that have difficulty in extending their businesses to other cities. Industry concentration levels decrease with each market grade.

In recent years, retailers have accelerated mergers and many players of other industries have started merging with players in Department Stores and Shopping Mall industry in China. In view of the intense competition in the first-grade market, merger activities in the second- or third-grade markets take place more frequently, says IBISWorld.

IBISWorld Industry Report Key Topics

Department stores and shopping malls in China are mainly engaged in the large-scale retailing of a wide range of merchandise across many categories. These activities are generally managed centrally within one building. The industry's major products categories are: clothing and footwear; jewelry; cosmetics; home furnishings and decor; electronic appliances; and food and beverages.

Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalization & Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

Major Companies

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

