Anahata Offers Software Development Services to the Construction Industry

Perth Software Development company Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd announced it will be offering Software Development Services to Western Australian businesses operating in the construction industry.

Construction software is the collection of programs, processes and information used to perform various tasks within the building or assembling of a structure or infrastructure as a means of increasing productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness. Tasks previously administered by a project manager, construction manager, design engineer, construction engineer and project architect can be performed by construction software applications.

According to the Construction Financial Management Association's 2008 Information Technology Survey, the majority of all contractors are now using software for functions such as cost estimating, accounting, project management and scheduling and CAD, or computer-aided design.

In addition, firms within specific sectors of the construction industry -- commercial, industrial and residential construction as well as general contracting, specialty contracting and heavy and highway -- may use specialized construction software applications.

Anahata can assist firms considering construction software by assessing how the software integrates and inter operates with the database and existing software applications used by the firm and its subcontractors.

History construction industry software

The trend to implement software programs into the civil engineering industry began as educational concerns for the future as civil engineering prepared to enter the twenty-first century. Today, these concerns and trends are centered around the continuing education unit which have become required as part of maintaining the professional license. As a result of the expanding use and demand for these software programs, there was less of a necessity for occupations such as draftsman, because the engineer began to prepare and input the design parameters into the program, thus eliminating the need for manual drafting. Land surveying, a specialized subset of civil engineering, relies heavily on the computerization of the industry. University textbooks have already since begun to include software applications for students to gain experience with some kind of software interface.

About Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd

Founded in 2010, Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is a Western Australia privately owned application development consultancy specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications.

Anahata's preferred delivery approach is an iterative, customer centric software development process where business analysts visit customer premises to gather requirements, outline the current business processes and design an improved flow. Once the system requirements are complete, a continuous integration development process allows customers to test the application regularly as it is being built. Upon implementation, customer's staff is trained on site on the usage of the new system

Anahata offers its customers a 3 month warranty and support period where users can have unlimited phone or email consultation. Customers can access an online task and issue management system to log requests for enhancements (RFEs) or report any defects encountered during the testing or production stages. Anahata seeks to be the most customers centric of all Perth software companies.

Anahata's preferred technological choice is to deliver cross-platform solutions based on open standards and open source technology that ensure stability, compatibility, and security over a long application lifespan and reduces upfront and ongoing licensing fees.

Anahata is an Oracle Certified Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle, Java technology. As a registered MYOB developer partner, Anahata's solutions integrate with any MYOB software package.

For more information about Anahata, visit http://www.anahata-it.com.au

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsoftwaredevelopment/perth/prweb10348935.htm