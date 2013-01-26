Click Consult welcomes new Google Images update

Leading UK internet marketing company Click Consult has welcomed the latest update to Google Images.

Google announced in early 2013 that they had redesigned the site to make pictures easy to view and navigate. The new idea was implemented so that a user could better scroll through and manage a series of image results from one search term. The main area of work has been on the image preview. Where previously Google would send the user to a new page to see a preview of an image, it now opens the preview in the same window in the centre of the page, with the other search results listed above and below it. The user can now also scroll through all of the previews whilst the search results stay in the same position, thus preventing them from losing their starting point.

Google Images was launched in 2001 to allow users to search for image results on the web. As with the traditional website search section, Google Images has its own algorithm that helps deliver users with the most relevant image results. This has been updated in recent years, most notably to prevent pornographic results displaying when non-pornographic search terms are asked for.

Click Consult is a Google AdWords certified company that works hard to keep up to date with all of the search engine giant's latest news and updates, in order to ensure that all of its work adheres to their best practise guidelines. The company has responded positively to this latest re-design.

“The new update looks great. The vast majority of Google Images users will surely go to the site not searching for one particular image, and will search for a group of pictures for one particular search term. This update, therefore, makes this type of browsing effortless,” said Matt Bullas, Managing Director of Click Consult. “Our Research and Development team will continue to keep abreast of all of Google's new updates and re-designs to ensure that we are offering our clients the very best in search engine marketing solutions.”

Based 10 miles south of Liverpool in North West England, Click Consult is a leading internet marketing company. Established in 2003, Click Consult specialises in areas such as Web Development services, Social Media Marketing, Reputation Management and more. The company employs over 100 members of highly skilled staff and has a client portfolio of over 350 businesses from across the UK.

