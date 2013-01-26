SelfLube is Now a Preferred Supplier of Die Components For Honda.

SelfLube has been working with Honda in becoming an approved vendor for die components. The company will be supplying die components including bushings and wear plates.

SelfLube, the leading US manufacturer of components for metal stamping dies, is pleased to announce that it is now an approved vendor for Honda.

The company will be supplying die parts including: wear strips, wear plates, bushings, blocks, gibs and gib assemblies. "We are looking forward to being a supplier for Honda, it has taken us some time and effort, but in the end it was well worth it," explains Greg Kirchhoff, Sales Manager of SelfLube.

A die is a tool that forms a finished part by bending and stretching a piece of sheet metal. SelfLube doesn't make dies, it makes standard components used in dies. The use of standard components in dies has been increasing in the past several years because it helps reduce cost and shorter lead times.

Owner Phil Allor says, "We are very excited to be working with Honda. Honda is a world class company. Becoming a supplier is a very big deal."

SelfLube is a US based manufacturer of mold and die components such as bushings, gibs, wear strips, parting line locks, lifter slides and related items - 8,000 different standard part numbers in all, many of which are self-lubricating. The company sells direct to build shops throughout North America and Canada, which results in both better pricing and better customer service. Its record for on time delivery is among the best in the industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10334477.htm