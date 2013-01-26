More Than A Gut Feeling Training Video On Employment Hiring Announced by Carlton's Training Solutions

Carlton's Training Solutions creates corporate training for organizations for employment hiring and interview techniques. Award winning training videos like More Than A Gut Feeling are part of the rigid management training they provide.

Carlton's Training Solutions had the good fortune of coming across the rights for the More Than a Gut Feeling employment hiring program. The real question is why is so hard to find good people? Are they out there or are companies failing to find them? In an effort to reveal the best manner of employment hiring, Carlton's Training Solutions put forth the More Than a Gut Feeling program.

Every year organizations are fighting the good fight for talent and coming up short. So there is either a failure to find these great employees or they simply do not exist. Now there are training videos that focus solely on the acquisition of talent. How to find them, how to attain them, and more recently how to interview them. “The great war for talent begins in the interview,” says Carl Lawrence of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

More Than a Gut Feeling explores interview techniques that are not thought of these days. Most of the time the goal is to get a feel for the potential employee and discover who they are as a person. The discovery comes in learning if they will fit in socially and if the consensus is that they will be easy to get along with. Who are they off paper? But in proper employment hiring that should all be secondary to the primary concern of if they can handle the requirements for the position.

So how is this done? How does an interviewer set aside their personal feelings until after the important questions are answered about who they are as an employee and not as a friend? What interview techniques are used to discover that? The More Than a Gut Feeling training videos outline specific formulas to create questions and expectations based on situations and pressure and how they handled issues in the past.

Carlton's Training Solutions worked hard to promote the use of training videos in management training and now employment hiring. The other areas they cover in their corporate training are team building, chemical agents, conflict resolution, ethics and conduct, finance training, generational differences, innovation, leadership training, what is employment law, team activities management training, safety training, sales training, sexual harassment training, substance abuse, and customer service videos.

For organizations looking to do management training and use training videos to do so for employment hiring, Carlton's Training Solutions is the gold standard. Their training videos feature business experts such as Dewitt Jones, Lou Holtz, Ben Zander, Bob Farrell, Tom Peters, John Cleese, Morris Massey, Joel Barker, Ken Blanchard, Stephen Covey, and Catherine Crier.

