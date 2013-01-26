Bob Seger Tickets: Official Onsales Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band concerts in Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver Will Begin Sat. Jan. 26th at 10:00 a.m.

Cheap Concert Tickets Announces that official tickets will be on sale for Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Canadian concerts beginning on Saturday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. This popular secondary ticket exchange is offering the special customer appreciation promo code SAVE on any Bob Seger ticket purchase.

Cheap Concert Tickets Announces that official tickets will be on sale for Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Canadian concerts beginning on Saturday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. This popular secondary ticket exchange is offering the special customer appreciation promo code SAVE on any Bob Seger ticket purchase.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will begin their 2013 "Rock and Roll Never Forgets" tour on February 27th in Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center. The tour will culminate on April 2nd in Denver, Colorado at the Pepsi Center. The band has earmarked 11 concert dates for this exciting tour.

Seger came out of retirement a few years ago and he performed around North America in front of sell out crowds. The crowds included many baby boomers who grew up enjoying listening to Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. Many of the bands tunes bring back memories of life in a simpler time without cell phones, Twitter and Facebook.

The "Rock and Roll Never Forgets" tour dates are below:

February 27, 2013 – Toledo OH Huntington Center

March 5, 2013 – Grand Rapids MI Van Andel Arena

March 7, 2013 – Green Bay WI Resch Center

March 13, 2013 – Winnipeg MB MTS Centre

March 19, 2013 – Calgary AB Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21, 2013 – Edmonton AB Rexall Place

March 23, 2013 – Saskatoon SK Credit Union Center

March 27, 2013 – Vancouver BC Rogers Arena

March 29, 2013 – Seattle WA Tacoma Dome

March 30, 2013 – Portland OR Rose Garden

April 2, 2013 – Denver CO Pepsi Center

