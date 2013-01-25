Beauty and Fashion Expert, Amber Ridinger, Announces the Next Generation of Skincare - Lumière de Vie

New skincare launch to feature products created to promote the skin's natural healing process

Beauty and Fashion expert Amber Ridinger announces the January 31st launch of Lumière de Vie, the next generation of skincare. Lumière de Vie is a high-end brand designed to promote rejuvenation of all skin types and complexions. This skincare line includes five initial products: Serum Concentrate, Rejuvenation Crème, Illuminating Fading Fluid, Volcanic Exfoliating Mask and Eye Balm.

For years, Amber managed her own skin conditions by using countless costly crèmes, but only experienced marginal results at best. She realized the revitalization of her youthful skin could only occur if she developed the next generation of skincare products herself.

After working closely with beauty scientists and exploring the most advanced ingredients derived from the earth and sea, Amber created this extraordinary line. Lumière de Vie is in a category all its own yet is more affordable than competing brands.

Lumière de Vie promotes a revitalized radiance, improved clarity and younger-looking skin. These products were developed to promote the natural healing process to rejuvenate all skin types and complexions. The result: rejuvenated, luminous, beautiful looking skin. Starting January 31st, Lumière de Vie will be exclusively available at SHOP.COM.

About Amber Ridinger

Dubbed as Miami's “IT” Girl by Ocean Drive Magazine before the age of 18, Amber Ridinger was born and raised under a model of entrepreneurship, hard work and dedication. She has been recognized by national media outlets including Access Hollywood, Geraldo At Large, and The New York Times, among others, for her passion and experience in the beauty, social shopping, and fashion worlds, with particular emphasis on designer, couture custom pieces that highlight her unique and forward-thinking take.

Her opinions and stylish trends have been featured in the pages of prominent publications and websites including Teen People, Inside Edition, Access Hollywood, Ocean Drive Magazine, Haute Living, The Miami Herald, LorensWorld.com, MyFashionCents.com, and RemingtonReady.com. An advocate for healthy living, Amber recently launched Lumiere de Vie, the next generation of skin care aimed at helping and preventing skin issues for individuals of all ages and skin types.

ABOUT MARKET AMERICA, INC. & SHOP.COM

Market America, Inc. is a product brokerage and Internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company was founded in 1992 by President and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated $4.3 billion in accumulated sales. Market America employs nearly 700 people globally with operations in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, United Kingdom and Mexico. Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 40 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. By combining Market America's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information:

http://www.marketamerica.com or http://www.SHOP.COM

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/lumierelaunch2/prweb10364782.htm