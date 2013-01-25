Orlando Attorney, William C. Voight, II, Becomes President of Barry University School of Law's Alumni Association

Barry University Law Alumni Association today announces that Orlando attorney, William C. Voight, II, has been named to a new President position in the Barry University School of Law Alumni Association.

Barry University Law Alumni Association today announces that Orlando attorney, William C. Voight, II, has been named to a new President position in the Barry University School of Law Alumni Association.

In his new role as President, Mr. Voight will lead alumni activities with interaction in co-ordinance with the school. As part of the Alumni Board of Directors, he will govern activities and policies of the Law Alumni Association.

“As a graduate of Barry University School of Law, I have a deep understanding of what it means to bring the best quality of service needed to work well in a given legal situation. I am excited to take on the new role as President of the University's Law Alumni Association and look forward to bring all that I have learned from Barry University and Emeritus, PA to help enrich the Association through my past experiences.”

Mr. Voight joins fellow Law School Chapter Officers Denise Kim, who is Vice-President, and Shamir Patel, who is Secretary.

Barry University's Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law seeks to offer a quality legal education in a caring environment that will enable its graduates to apply the skills and knowledge they have acquired to their own personal development and to the good of society through the competent and ethical practice of law (1). Consistent with Barry's mission and goals, Emeritus, PA provides its clients with effective and efficient legal services serving all of Florida with a commitment to quality, communication, and innovation.

Before becoming an Orlando attorney, Mr. Voight received his JD from Barry University School of Law in 2009 and received his BA in history and business administration from Rollins College. In 2008, he established the Voight Foundation, a charitable non-profit corporation, whose mission is to support the community through arts and education.

