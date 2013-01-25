Xocai Healthy Chocolate, a Delicious Healthy Chocolate Alternative, Announces Highest Earning Distributors Named to Top Producer's List By MXI Corp

Highest Earning Distributors Named to Top Producer List by Marketing Xocolate International Corporation.

Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) announces its top 10 producers, which is comprised of distributors who have achieved Executive level or higher with the highest earnings.

“This has been a very busy, very successful year across MXI-Corp,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “This list of top producers represents the leading distributors in our network that have been at the helm of driving the company forward.”

The MXI Corp top producers are:

-Sunrise Ventures

-KAP & Associates

-Winner's Circle International

-Judy Murray

-Healthy Chocolate Intl.

-Financial X-Celleration

-Sandy Chambers

-Kerry Dean

-PSA Sales

-New England Alliance LLC

“Year after year, business continues to increase and the Xoçai™ products become more and more popular,” said Adam Green, president of Winner's Circle International. “It is great to be included on the top producers list."

About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013XocaiHealthyChocolate/01MXITopProducerList/prweb10316555.htm