Search Engine Optimization Services Provider SEO Arbiter Leases 8,365 Square Feet Of Office Space

SEO Arbiter is excited to announce the lease of more than 8,000 square feet of office space covering the entire third floor at 10420 Old Olive Street Road in Creve Coeur, Missouri, located between Highway 270 and Lindbergh Boulevard. The move is scheduled for February 2013.

Currently staffed with 20 employees, SEO Arbiter anticipates expanding its team to 40 members as the effectiveness of existing products and new initiatives, such as its SEO Services and Local Business Package, continue to fulfill the Internet marketing needs of small businesses across the nation.

“We are excited about this transition,” said Justin Gunther, SEO Arbiter's president. “It not only validates our recent growth and confirms a commitment to the sustainable enhancement and expansion of our talented team but, more importantly, will allow us to better serve our client base in helping them achieve their online marketing objectives.”

For further information, please contact SEO Arbiter at: Press(at)SEOArbiter(dot)com or (866) 461-7265.

About SEO Arbiter:

SEO Arbiter was founded in 2007 by Justin Gunther, of Creve Coeur, Missouri. A leader in Internet Marketing, SEO Arbiter offers a comprehensive line of products, including search engine optimization services, search engine marketing, and pay-per-click management. The company, serving an array of clients that span various industries, specializes in assisting small businesses with Search Engine Marketing.

