Lawsuit Filed By San Francisco Employment Lawyers Blumenthal Nordrehaug & Bhowmik Against Pacific Sports Resort For Allegedly Shorting Their Personal Trainers Overtime

Are Pacific Sports Resorts out of shape? Company in trouble for allegedly failing to pay their Personal Trainers overtime wages

Popular upscale private club chains Western Athletic Clubs and Pacific Sports Resort ("WAC") were served with a proposed class action in California from personal trainers who claim they were denied overtime pay. The lawsuit was filed on November 29, 2012 by the San Francisco labor lawyers at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik and is entitled Miller v. Western Athletic Clubs, LLC & Pacific Sports Resort, Inc., Case No. CGC-12-526494. The case is currently pending in the San Francisco County Superior Court.

The class action complaint claimed that WAC is violating the California Labor Code by requiring personal trainers at their clubs to work overtime hours but allegedly failing to pay the personal trainers overtime at the correct overtime rates.

WAC engaged "in a company wide policy and procedure which failed to accurately calculate and record the overtime rate for the overtime hours worked" the complaint alleged.

The proposed class includes all current and former nonexempt hourly Personal Trainers that worked for WAC in California in the previous four years.

Trainers were also required to schedule repeated back-to-back sessions, this allegedly prevented them from taking the legally required 30-minute uninterrupted meal breaks as required by California law. The suit seeks all unpaid wages as well as statutory damages.

