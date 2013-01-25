Celebrity Philanthropist Antoine Keane Sponsors Super Bowl Benefit

Antoine Keane, a noted celebrity philanthropist, will give back to women and children in distress during the Super Bowl. Antoine Keane and Keane Entertainment will sponsor the Leading Ladies Super Bowl event, benefitting the Metropolitan Center for Women and Children.

Creative Edge Public Relations (CEPR) is proud to announce celebrity philanthropist Antoine Keane of Keane Entertainment is sponsoring an amazing Leading Ladies Spectacular (LLS) “Ladies Night Out” event scheduled to take place in New Orleans, LA during the week of Super Bowl XLVII 2013. To honor Super Bowl XLVII, the Leading Ladies Spectacular has come together to raise money for The Metropolitan Center for Women and Children.

This event will feature Chris Culliver (DB for the San Francisco 49'ers) and many other NFL athletes, young recording artist sensation Julian Keyz Thomas, Las Vegas and Atlanta's premier DJ J-nice, Ray Lewis's mother Sun “Buffy” Sderia, New Orleans own Radio Personality/Host/Producer Fresh Johnson and the NFL Off The Field Wives Association. Additional sponsors include: SD Cosmetics, American Pastimes, Judith Ripka, ICI Homes, Jackson Fine Rugs, Creative Edge PR, Gabriel Ornelas, BG Sports, and Infiniti Design.

The event will be held the evening of Thursday, January 31st, 2013 at the lovely New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), located at One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124. This event is open to the public and will include complimentary cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a courtesy gift bag.

Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $50 for the two ticket “Girlfriend Special” offer. This high-energy, magical evening will be filled with music, dancing, fashion, entertainment, awareness and philanthropy. Guests will also have the opportunity to try new products and services offered by the distinguished vendors in attendance. Business owners will have ample opportunity to showcase and sell their products throughout the evening; vendor tickets are available at prices ranging from $250 to $500. Businesses interested in vendor opportunities should call 678-886-6773 for an application or email LLS at LeadingLadiesLead(at)yahoo(dot)com. Vendor spaces are limited per category. Any celebrity philanthropist interested in participating can contact this number.

To purchase event tickets please visit http://llslno.eventbrite.com and for more information visit: http://www.theleadingladiesspectacular.com

Leading Ladies Spectacular is an organization born from the desire to help the spouses of professional athletes to use their influence and resources to better their communities. “I was in a position to work with athletes and I saw the women in the lives of athletes wanting to do more,” says Sharon Turner, CEO & Founder of Leading Ladies Spectacular. “So, I thought to myself…What if we created an event that would focus on their needs, while informing and inspiring them to ‘Be the Difference'”.

The Metropolitan Center for Women and Children's mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence and aid survivors of sexual assault through advocacy, intervention, empowerment and transformation. In 1986, Metropolitan Battered Women's Program was founded as a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Jefferson Parish to offer services for victims of violence. In 2006, Metropolitan Battered Women's Program was renamed Metropolitan Center for Women and Children, in order to identify more closely with the nature of the organization's mission.

Antoine Keane, CEO of Keane Entertainment, Stanford Graduate, and budding celebrity philanthropist is honored to be associated with an event of this caliber. Intent on assisting those less fortunate, an LLS event benefiting The Metropolitan Center for Women and Children was too good an opportunity for Antoine & Keane Entertainment to pass up. Antoine is excited to have recently partnered with Creative Edge Public Relations, and looks forward to the opportunities such a partnership will bring to Keane Entertainment - not the least of which is playing a fundamental part in the success of the upcoming LLS' “Ladies Night Out” Super Bowl Extravaganza!

