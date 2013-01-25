Rock The Terminal 2013: Twisted Love Art Show Sponsored By United Reprographics

Art/Not Terminal Gallery Featuring Rock The Terminal 2013: Twisted Love From February 2nd through February 24th.

United Reprographics is proud to sponsor the “Rock The Terminal 2013: Twisted Love” art show at Art/Not Terminal Gallery from February 2nd through February 24th. Curated by Braden Duncan, Xavier Lopez Jr, Yvette Endrijautzki and Zachary Sofia, this collection presents an alternative look at the ways of the heart.

“Rock The Terminal 2013: Twisted Love” features over 100 Northwest alternative artists. The show is hosted at Art/Not Terminal Gallery at 2045 Westlake Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121. Opening night is Saturday, February 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with an encore opening held on Thursday, February 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The show runs through February 24.

The opening night event will include live music from The Reigning Daze, Mixed Messages and Pill Brigade. Love and Tarot card readings will be offered by X-Tina. There will be a cash bar and snacks available.

“United Reprographics is very generous to the entire artist community in Seattle. All of the artists in this show and the members of the gallery are grateful to have their support,” said show curator Zachary Sofia. “They are a valuable asset to the gallery.”

“We really enjoy having the opportunity to support local Seattle artists in their creative pursuits, ”said Michael Barrett, president of United Reprographics.” Their visual expressions contribute significantly to the unique culture our city is known for, making Seattle a better place for all of us.”

About United Reprographics

United Reprographics is the top locally-owned and operated Seattle reprographics and printing facility. Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Brian Sims, United Reprographics delivers a wide range of printing services including CAD plotting, signs and banners and color document printing. United Reprographics serves the art community with canvas prints, giclée prints, fine art scanning, archival quality paper prints, and a number of unique printing mediums such as aluminum, wood, tile and glass.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364668.htm