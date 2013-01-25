Superbreak Launch Range of Valentines Break Ideas

Short break specialist Superbreak has announced the launch of their 2013 Valentine's breaks

Superbreak, the weekend breaks specialist, has announced a range of Valentine's breaks for 2013, providing customers the opportunity to enjoy a romantic getaway with their loved ones in early February.

Superbreak is offering a variety of romantic short breaks across the UK and Europe's most popular destinations, including 5* luxury hotels in Scotland, 4* city centre hotels in Paris and a range of romance-filled London theatre breaks. The company expects to see a rise in demand for bookings in the period leading up to 14th February. Last Valentine's Day, dinner deal breaks proved to be the most popular choice for Superbreak customers, with an 80% rise in bookings for the week ending 18th February, compared to the previous week. The company's dinner deal offers provide travellers with a 2 night stay in a fantastic UK hotel and a dinner on the first night of the stay. Based on fantastic relationships with a variety of hotel providers, Superbreak can offer these fantastic rates across the width and breadth of the country, including popular destinations like the Lake District, London and Birmingham. For a 2 night Valentine's break at the 4* Menzies Hotels Birmingham City Centre Strathallan, including dinner on the first night, prices start from only £49.50 per person.

Having recently added flights to its growing portfolio of travel breaks, Superbreak also expect more demand for Valentine's Day breaks in Europe. The addition of flights online has helped to cement the company's position amongst the top online travel operators. Over the past 4 weeks demand has increased for European breaks, with Eurostar breaks to Paris seeing substantial booking growth in January of 89%, compared to 2012. For those customers looking for a romantic European break with a difference, Superbreak has partnered with P&O Mini-Cruises to offer a Valentine's Dinner Cruise to Amsterdam. The 2 night cruise includes a cabin onboard the ship, dinner, a range of entertainment on both crossings and the opportunity to explore the exciting city of Amsterdam.

Valentine's Day has traditionally been an important trading period for Superbreak, as customers take advantage of the company's extensive product portfolio to enjoy a variety of breaks. In 2012 over 5,000 passengers enjoyed a short break with Superbreak around the Valentines period.

Regarding the range of Valentine's Day breaks available this year, Superbreak's Marketing Director Darren Neylon commented: “We are delighted to be able to offer such a diverse range of romantic breaks for our customers this year and we hope our customers will be able to enjoy them as much as last year. Thanks to our fantastic relationships with our hotel and travel partners, we have been able to put together up some truly unique and affordable Valentine's breaks, which we're sure will provide great value to our customers.”

