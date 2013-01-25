Freshtech Solutions Announce Latest Discounts

Freshtech Solutions have announced the latest discounts for 2013 which could save gamers more than £100 on PC bundles.

Freshtech solutions, the UK's leading supplier of custom build PC's have announced a new sale which could save customers more than £100 on PC bundles. The company, which has established itself as one of the most popular custom PC providers in the UK are able to offer the savings thanks to unprecedented success in 2012. Company owner Gareth Walker explained more about the scheme:

“At Freshtech Solutions we've always done everything we can to provide the best possible custom PC's and PC bundles to our clients whilst our second to none customer service has meant we've quickly built up a loyal clientele. We wanted to reward our existing customers and offer more to our new ones, which is why we decided to launch our new PC bundles which are significantly cheaper than the recommended retail price.”

Premier Custom PC Provider

Freshtech provide over 4000 products for the custom PC market including peripherals and accessories and their team of experts have all the necessary knowledge to provide customers with all the information they need to choose the best possible custom PC for them. In addition the company also offer build services making getting your own personalised PC easier than ever.

“We can offer extensive help and advice about choosing PC's and components so anyone who's interested in purchasing a custom PC can pick a package that's perfect for them. As well as offering our customers great savings, we can make purchasing a custom PC even easier by building it for them too! Whether you're an avid gamer or a business guru, we can supply you with exactly what you need to ensure your PC performs every function you could want.” Explained Gareth

“But our services don't stop there. We also provide specialist aftercare and are always on hand to offer help and advice to our customers so they've got somewhere to go in the unlikely event that there's a problem with their computer.”

Online Gaming champion and blogger Dominic Davis explained why he turns to Freshtech for all his custom PC needs.

“When you're purchasing a custom computer it's essential to buy from a company that knows its stuff. As soon as I found Freshtech I knew they were the company for me because they offer a huge selection of products and their prices are great, but they also know what they're talking about. I opted to let them build my PC for me and I absolutely love the results. My PC now features everything I need to hold onto my position as a gaming champion and it cost me a lot less buying the whole package from them than it would to have purchased all my components separately.”

Amazing Offers on PC Bundles

The current bundles on offer include the Intel Core i5 2500k 3.3ghz 16gb ddr3 1333mhz p8z77-v lx usb 3 motherboard bundle, which has a recommended RRP of £421 but is being offered on the site for less than £315; the AMD Bulldozer FX 8150 3.6Ghz Eight Core Asus M5A78L-M/USB3 Motherboard Bundle which retails at £254 but is being offered on the site for £189 and the AMD Bulldozer FX 4170 4.2Ghz Quad Core CPU Gigabyte M68MT Motherboard Bundle which is worth £180 and is being sold by Freshtech for £134, presenting significant savings for PC enthusiasts.

“We believe that we offer the best prices on the net as well as the best service,” commented Gareth “But with amazing savings like these our current sales bundles won't last long, so I'd advise interested parties to order theirs quickly.”

You can find out more about the products and services available from Freshtech Solutions by visiting the website.

