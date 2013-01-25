Coffee Cream Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017 for China in a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

“Research and Forecast of China's Coffee Cream Industry, 2013-2017” is a new research report added to ReportsnReports.com store.

The output of China's coffee cream industry was only 3,000 tons in 2008, but with the growth of coffee consumption, the production capacity of coffee cream also increased, and the output reached 6,300 tons in 2012. According to the growth trend, it is estimated that the coffee cream demand volume will reach 17,000 tons in 2017.

According to the survey, flavor is the most important factor for the purchase of coffee cream. As a kind of beverage flavoring, flavor is an eternal core concern and breakthrough point. As for the drinking convenience, cafes and western-style restaurants are more simple and convenient for consumers. Coffee cream is widely used in these places, and also gains the great favor of consumers.

The survey shows that the main consumer groups are in the age group between 20 years old and 50 years old, which basically coincide with coffee consumer groups. In this age group, people like coffee to varying degrees, and they would love to choose coffee cream as the flavoring; of which, the consumers between 31 years old and 40 years old account for largest proportion of 39%, and the consumers between 20 years old and 30 years old account for 35%. According to this conclusion, the coffee cream market will focus on the middle-aged and young consumers in the future.

“Research and Forecast of China Coffee Cream Industry, 2013-2017”conducts depth market research on the coffee cream market in the following aspects: market scale, supply and demand, market competitions, consumer behaviors, business performance of key enterprises and industrial development forecast. This report provides the enterprises with decision-making references.

Key Enterprises in Coffee Cream Industry: Nestle, Kowloon Dairy, Creation Food Group, Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd.

Buy your copy of this report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=216341.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 200,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Our database includes reports by leading publishers from across the globe. We provide 24/7 online and offline support service to our customers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebchinas-coffee-cream/market-forecast-2017/prweb10361457.htm