Daimer Unveils Vapor Steam Cleaner Meeting EPA-Compliance For Retirement Facilities

Cleaning experts within retirement settings are in a virtual race to find the best and most powerful cleaning technologies that can also disinfect effectively. Daimer's new product offering features the only HEPA-based functionality in the world to contend with deadly bacteria and clean hard surfaces simultaneously.

The model features Daimer®'s advanced anti-microbial technology that has a proven kill rate of up to 99.99+ percent of disease-spreading pathogens and bacteria. The launch of this machine is a giant step towards eliminating these bacteria and helping insurance companies save billions of dollars spent on medical treatments.

“Increasing rates of dementia and functional disabilities in elderly have precipitated a rise in the number of elderly moving into retirement facilities or other living facilities of a similar kind. Lower immunity, grouped living, and many health conditions form an ideal setting for spread of potentially deadly infections. Bacteria are present in different surfaces, such as furniture, floors, and more,” states Daimer Industries, Inc.® spokesperson, Matthew Baratta. “Daimer® is proud to announce the launch of the KleenJet ® Supreme 3000CVP - ATIS®, an industrial steam cleaner certified by an independent laboratory to destroy harmful disease-causing bacteria. The is one of the absolute best steam cleaner machines in which a retirement community can invest to help reduce the spread of infections.”

The KleenJet ® Supreme 3000CVP - ATIS® extraction maximized steam cleaner features Daimer®'s Advanced Thermal Ionic Sanitization™ (ATIS®) anti-microbial technology that can most deadly bacteria and pathogens. ATIS® and the HEPA Filtration, when combined together, can also help eliminate and extract most particulates, purifying indoor air.

Most bacteria can even withstand harsh chemicals. Cleaning experts recommend using powerful industrial steam cleaner machines that feature super-hot temperatures capable of destroying germs. Almost all of Daimer®'s steam cleaner equipment come with anti-bacterial features, HEPA Filtration technologies, and high temperatures to ensure the complete removal of most life-threatening bacteria.

Many people in retirement facilities contract severe infections, such as urinary problems and pneumonia. These infections generally spread through improper cleaning techniques and hygiene, and inadequate food safety. Therefore, the implementation and proper use of the best steam cleaner technology is important to help maintain good heath to all, including administration and staff.

Daimer®'s water capture feature, dry vacuuming function, and HEPA filtration technology available with the KleenJet ® Supreme 3000CVP - ATIS® commercial steam cleaner not only eliminate deadly bacteria, but also capture allergens, such as pet hair, dust mites, bed bugs, pollen, and hair, from surfaces like furniture, upholstery, mattresses, and carpets. The system is also a highly effective grout steam cleaner.

The steam cleaner features wet vacuuming functionality and extract moisture effectively, ending the need to use towels. Other brands do not offer vacuums and none offer Daimer®'s sophisticated features. Their systems require users clean floors and many other surfaces with towels attached to specific tools, an inefficient and productivity-reducing method.

Due to high temperatures, the machine easily dissolves most deposits, such as tough food buildup, dirt, and more. The hot steam ejected by the 3000CVP steam cleaner acts as an disinfectant and ends the need to use harmful chemicals. Additionally, the continuous refill technology of the machine allows users to clean throughout the day, without the need to turn off the machine for refilling.

The company offers a variety of optional accessories with the enhanced portable steam cleaner machine including such items as vacuum hoses, nozzles, brushes, and more. Daimer® offers the lowest prices on the most popularly used brushes, namely small detail brushes composed of nylon, brass, and stainless bristles.

