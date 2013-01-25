New Dealership Website for Del Mar Auto Center Built by Carsforsale.com

Carsforsale.com dealer website designers are proud to launch an automotive website for Del Mar Auto Center in Ontario, California.

Carsforsale.com dealer website designers are proud to launch an automotive website for Del Mar Auto Center in Ontario, California. This website features cars, trucks and SUV inventory for sale in an easy to navigate format. In this day and age with consumers doing the majority of auto shopping online before they visit a dealership, it is vital to have a website that provides the consumer with the information they need.

Del Mar Auto Center is providing the best service to their customers by also launching a mobile version of their Carsforsale.com website. You will be able to view Del Mar Auto Center inventory details on your phone or tablet from anywhere in the world. The new website features large vehicle photos with up to 60 photos per vehicle, integrated social media buttons to allow consumers to share vehicles they find with their friends and more behind the scenes features that allow consumers to easily find their inventory.

Del Mar Auto Center vehicle inventory will be even easier to find now that it is on Carsforsale.com, which receives millions of auto shoppers a month. Their inventory will also be on their Facebook and YouTube pages, Twitter profile, Freeclassifieds.com vehicle listings and hundreds of other classifieds sites across the internet.

“We are very excited about beginning this new partnership with Del Mar Auto Center," said Aaron Oestreich, Director of Dealer Development. "We look forward to enhancing their brand on the Internet and bringing them customers while demonstrating our commitment to customer service.”

About Del Mar Auto Center:

Del Mar Auto Center is located in Ontario, California. The website can be found at http://www.delmarautocenter.net/.

About Carsforsale.com:

Carsforsale.com created in 1999 and headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the fastest growing and most popular auto classified websites. Carsforsale.com offers a fast and effective way to connect buyers with sellers of used cars. Carsforsale.com reaches millions of unique visitors each month and is a privately held company.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364512.htm