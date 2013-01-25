d'Oliveira & Associates Releases Webpage With Current Information on Fresenius Lawsuits

Fresenius Medical Care is a large provider of dialysis services and dialysis products, such as Granuflo and NaturaLyte. d'Oliveira & Associates released a new webpage on Fresenius lawsuits

NaturaLyte comes as a liquid acid concentrate and dry pack concentrate used in dialysis. According to the New York Times on November 4, 2011, Fresenius issued an internal memo to doctors and dialysis service providers warning that its dialysis products had been linked to an increase in cardiac problems. The memo reported that in the past years 941 patients died from cardiac arrest while using Fresenius products. On March 29, 2012, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for both GranuFlo and NaturaLyte. The FDA issued the recall after receiving an anonymous copy of the internal memo.

Webpage: Fresenius Lawsuits

Do You Have a Fresenius Claim?

If you believe that you or one of your loved ones have been injured by Fresenius products GranuFlo or NaturaLyte, you may want to speak with a personal injury lawyer regarding a dangerous drug claim. A Fresenius lawyer familiar with new developments in the investigation of the drugs GranuFlo and NaturaLyte may be able to help you make important personal and legal decisions. d'Oliveira & Associates, P.C. is working with some of the leading dangerous drug lawyers and dangerous drug attorneys in the country who are handling these cases.

Please contact the law offices of d'Oliveira & Associates, P.C. at 1-800-992-6878 or fill out a contact form for a free legal consultation.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10334671.htm