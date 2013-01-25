BustedMugshots.com Reviews Crime Statistics for Denver, Colorado

The latest BustedMugshots.com report details recent statistics relating to property and violent crime in Denver

Part of the Busted! Grid, Busted! Mugshots reviews crime statistics to help Denver residents understand crime trends in their city. Compiled from the most recent data from the FBI, these numbers provide an overview of national and local crime trends.

According to the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report, violent crime in the United States has declined for the fifth year in a row and property offenses were down for the ninth year. The rate of violent crime was down 4.5 percent from the previous year and while the property crime rate fell 1.3 percent. Although crime rates fell nationally, crime in Denver increased in both violent and property crimes.

Property Crime

Reported property crimes in Denver increased by 8.8% in 2011, when compared to 2010. While all categories increased, auto thefts rose the most with a 11.2%. Nationally, property crime has dropped since 2003 based on the Uniform Crime Report. In Denver, property crime started to decline in 2005 and has remained relatively steady until the recent increase.

Burglaries increase 8.2%

Thefts increase 8.5%

Auto Thefts increase 11.2%

Violent Crime

Violent crime rose by 12.7% in 2011. Percentages among all offenses in the category increased with the largest rise in homicides with a 54.5% increase. The Denver Police Department attributes the rise in robberies due an increased amount of stolen iPhones.

Homicides increase 54.5%

Rape increase 7.9%

Robberies increase 23.4%

Aggravated Assaults increase 8.0%

