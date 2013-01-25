ñol

Cherokee Nation Forming Community Group in the Washington, D.C., Area

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 8:41 PM | 2 min read

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker will be in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Jan. 30, to host the inaugural meeting of the D.C. area Cherokee community group.

Washington, D.C. (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker will be in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Jan. 30, to host the inaugural meeting of the D.C. area Cherokee community group. The Cherokee Nation has more than 20 "at-large" community groups nationwide. This will be the first ever official gathering of Beltway Cherokee citizens.

“Hosting the inaugural Cherokee Nation community meeting in D.C. is a way we can organize and better communicate with our citizens on program opportunities and tell them about the successes happening within the Cherokee Nation,” said Chief Bill John Baker. “Several hundred citizens are based in the area with federal jobs or involved in the legislative process. We are proud of our people doing amazing work, and this event will allow them to come together, make connections and coordinate future gatherings.”

Citizens may mingle with Cherokee Nation elected officials and staff, learn more about the Cherokee Nation's initiatives at home and abroad, and voice questions or concerns of their tribal government. At the meeting, Cherokee citizens may also consolidate their CDIB and tribal citizenship cards into a new photo ID. Photo citizenship ID cards were recently launched by the tribe for the first time ever.

Schedule of events:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 30
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Reception and meeting of Washington, D.C., area Cherokees
  • Noon to 9 p.m. – Photo ID registration

Location:

  • Cornerstone Government Affairs
  • 300 Independence Ave. SE
  • Washington, DC 20003

Cherokee citizens wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP to:

  • Terrisa Muskrat
  • terrisa-muskrat(at)cherokee(dot)org
  • (918) 772-7802

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364263.htm

