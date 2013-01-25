eNail Supply Plans to Increase their Nail and Beauty Range Due to Strong Demand

eNail Supply, online supplier of professional nail beauty products, announced today their plans to further increase their range of branded professional nail care products.

eNail Supply have been experiencing a huge surge in demand for their professional beauty products. The company is well known as a trusted supplier to beauty professionals and followers of nail fashion and their increasing popularity amongst their growing customers has led to these expansion plans.

The product range increase comes as a direct response to the high level of customer orders, particularly for their top sellers, Gelish hand & nail honey girl, nail art stickers and nail art decals. The company reports that customers can't get enough of their favourite branded products. Recently, stocks of nail art pens two sided were running so low extra had to be ordered in to meet the demand.

Management at eNail Supply are determined to meet their customer demand and further expand the business by increasing their branded product range and offering an even larger selection of beauty treatments to their customers.

eNail Supply CEO, Sudeep Arya said, “Our most recent sales figures show the favourite brands in our online store have become more sought after than before, especially by the beauty professionals who make up a large percentage of our customer base. We believe the popularity of products like the nail art decals and nail art stickers is because of their quality and the quality of our customer service. Customers know that we have exactly what they are looking for. We want to maintain this strong trend and respond by increasing the choice of products available to them.”

eNail supplies will increase their product range to include the whole range of nail art pens two sided. In addition they plan to increase stock levels of key popular products like Gelish hand & nail honey girl which are always close to running low, they are so popular.

The company reports that each month, beauty products are moving faster than previously anticipated. The company monitor detailed sales reports and also collate the customer feedback they receive from their customer service team.

Mr Arya went on to say, “As a result of the data my team and I collated, we decided to develop plans for a further increase of popular brands. If our customers are happy, and as they continue to show us what they want, we will continue to work hard to supply their beauty needs.”

Whilst eNail Supply are dedicated to being constantly aware of the changing seasons, styles and trends in fashion, they are equally determined to ensure their customers receive the best value and service possible.

About us -

eNail Supplies provide professional and salon-quality beauty products for the hands, feet and nails. It stocks a huge range of nail beauty brands including Gelish hand & nail honey girl and nail art stickers, and a fantastic range of nail art pens two sided and nail art decals, all from the popular online store and shipped worldwide. eNail Supply provide nail supplies online to licensed nail technician, aesthetician, depilatory professionals and beauty consultants as well as regular shoppers. It offers worldwide delivery and complimentary help and advice from a team of qualified technicians. Detailed information about discounted products can be found on the website

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363177.htm