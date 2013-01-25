Rankings, Partnerships and Presence: James Schramko Shares Valuable Tips for Effectively Controlling Marketing Opportunities

The man behind the successful venture Super Fast Business talks about ideal ways of leveraging social media, live events, and joint ventures in the company's recently released news update.

Super Fast Business CEO James Schramko discusses three different Internet marketing practices that can help web-based ventures improve their online presence and run smoother business operations. The entrepreneur provides advice on promoting high-converting pages on social media sites, maximizing marketing opportunities presented by live events, and retaining control within a business partnership.

Shooting his news update video from the recently concluded Traffic and Conversion Summit in San Francisco, California, Schramko describes how the event has brought together around 1,800 people—mostly major movers in the Internet marketing industry—and is an excellent opportunity to network and spread the word about business. He urges marketers to step up and leverage live events to gain maximum exposure for the brands they represent.

"If possible, in any way that it might be done, try and get yourself up on stage as a speaker or expert because if you can do that early on at an event, then everyone at the event will recognize you," he advises. "You'll be able to have people coming to you, asking questions or saying 'Hi,' and even better, if they want to have a photo with you and then post it to Facebook, that's now getting you in front of their audience."

Having a website that lets customers know what a business is all about is great, but there's a smart and more effective way of promoting a web property—one that is sure to help increase a company's revenues as well. Schramko encourages site owners to look at their analytics, identify the pages that get the most visits, and correlate them with conversions. They should link to those high-performing pages from their signature file in forums and from social media sites such as Google Plus, LinkedIn, and others using a Google URL tracking link—and soon they'll see the conversions coming in.

"This means that every time you do a forum post, for example, you have a return on your investment," the CEO explains. "Each new post is another opportunity for your signature to appear, which then leads people to your highest converting page. It will also make that page more popular—and that's always a plus for your marketing strategy."

Of course, the less popular pages in a website shouldn't be left alone; Schramko suggests coming up with ways to help improve their performance as well. "Have a look at the title—try and understand why it hasn't been so popular. See if you can adjust that for your next posts, maybe even rewrite the title if it's a little bit lacking."

When it comes to maintaining a successful business partnership, Schramko sees a lot of benefits to be gained in the act of taking control of the joint venture. "If you can own the asset and just subcontract the bits that you absolutely can't do yourself—or if you can bring in strategic specialists for a contractor's fee—that is better than having to give equity to have a partner in the business," he shares, citing the hefty partner tax that comes with highly profitable joint ventures as a significant challenge in itself.

"If you can just step up and confront your fears a bit more, and perhaps hire contractors or get contributors to give you stuff for nothing, that's better than having to surrender," he emphasizes.

For more Internet marketing tips and videos with highly relevant business advice, visit the Super Fast Business website today.

