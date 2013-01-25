Valley Auto Loans Introduces New Approval System to Solve Car Loan Related Concerns for Poor Credit Consumers

Acclaimed online car loan service provider Valley Auto Loans is making news in the American auto lending market with their new, simplified approval system. This system has been designed by the company to solve car credit related problems for borrowers with bad or no credit.

An advanced auto loan approval system launched recently by Valley Auto Loans is presently the hottest topic of discussion in the nationwide car loan market. This simplified loan approval process has been designed specifically for the poor credit borrowers. Many poor credit consumers have already benefited since the launch of this policy. Company sources have informed that they are targeting 100% approval for all their applicants, irrespective of their credit history.

Qualifying for an auto loan has never been easy for consumers without perfect credit. Things have become even more difficult after the recent economic crisis that shook the entire economy of the country. In this scenario, Valley Auto Loans is not only looking to offer 100% approval to their customers, but they are also providing an unbelievably low interest rate to them. This online system requires only 60 seconds to complete. To find out more about this system, please visit http://valleyautoloan.com/bad-credit-auto-loans/.

A number of innovative measures have been taken by Valley Auto Loans to ensure success of their new auto loan approval system for less than perfect credit. This includes redesigning of their website, providing training to their staffs, and signing new partnership deals with some of the most reputed bad credit lending companies across the country.

To qualify instantly for an auto loan from the comforts of home, please visit

https://valleyautoloan.com/apply-now2/.

About Valley Auto Loans

Valley Auto Loans is the #1 provider of national and local auto loans. Our approval process is fast! We understand that it can be embarrassing and frustrating to not be able to qualify for a car loan or student auto loan that would enable you to purchase the proper vehicle for you or your family. The approval process starts with the car lender. We provide people with the best auto lender network. Get approved for an auto loan fast! Drive your dream car.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbad-credit/auto-loan/prweb10342898.htm