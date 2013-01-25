ShelterBox Expands Reach in Syrian Refugee Crisis, Response Teams En Route to Jordan

International disaster relief organization, ShelterBox, is en route to Jordan after the government released an urgent appeal for aid as an ‘unprecedented' amount of Syrian refugees continue to enter the country.

ShelterBox responds following disasters such as earthquake, flood, tsunami, hurricane, cyclone or conflict by delivering boxes of aid. Each box contains a disaster relief tent, stove, water filtration system, blankets and other items necessary to help families live independently and with dignity in the months following disaster.

Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh released a statement Thursday, requesting international aid after 20,000 Syrians crossed into the country in a single week. Judeh described the influx as “unprecedented, larger than any other time in the last two years.”

In response to the country's appeal, members of the highly trained ShelterBox Response Team (SRT) are en route to Jordan to assess the need for emergency shelter and other aid.

Although ShelterBox had prepositioned its aid with the Jordanian Red Crescent in December 2012, the need for additional emergency shelter and supplies is imminent.

ShelterBox first responded to the Syrian refugee crisis in October 2012, by delivering 500 boxes of winterized aid to the Domiz refugee camp in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. By December 2012, ShelterBox aid was also distributed in Syria, to a total of 710 families living families living in the Al-Salameh camp near the Turkey border.

An additional SRT is currently in Lebanon, awaiting the arrival of ShelterBoxes and assessing the need for more, in response to the Lebanese government's request for aid earlier this month.

ShelterBox is also responding to the typhoon in the Philippines, bushfires in Australia and flooding in Nigeria.

