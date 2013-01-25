Attorney Jacqueline Harounian Talks Divorce Law with Hillary Topper On Air

Attorey Jacqueline Harounian, from Wisselman, Harounian & Associates, P.C., appeared as a guest on Hillary Topper On Air. During the interview, Attorney Harounian and Ms. Topper discussed relevant legal trends in New York.

At Wisselman, Harounian & Associates, P.C., Attorney Jacqueline Harounian is known for her ability to handle complex cases in family and matrimonial law. Last week, she had the opportunity to share her understanding of complicated legal issues on Hillary Topper On Air. Hillary Topper is a mother, business owner, boss and publicists who specialize in public relations. Her radio show features relevant information about divorce, health, fitness and business management. On the show, Attorney Harounian discussed a variety of relevant legal issues, including legal trends in New York and the possibility of divorce boom in the year following Hurricane Sandy.

Attorney Jacqueline Harounian developed an interest in family law when she was in law school. “I was very drawn to the field of family law,” she said, “I found the issue very relatable and very based on common sense – and things that made sense to me…and I realized that it was the field I wanted to pursue.” During her time in law school, she took an internship at the firm she is now a partner of. Today, she fights for the rights of her clients in matrimonial law cases, custody disputes and alimony disputes. According to Attorney Harounian, though, New York divorce cases may become simpler in the future – thanks to New York's new, no-fault divorce laws.

“No-fault divorce has really simplified the divorce process,” she said. Until now, you could only file for divorce in New York if you brought an allegation against the other party. For instance, you had to demonstrate that your spouse was an alcoholic, abusive, negligent, or otherwise at-fault. “Every case started with blaming,” Attorney Harounian continued, “where one side is the victim and the other side is the perpetrator. New York is slowly catching up with other states and other regions so that laws reflect the reality of what's going on in our society.” These developments include gender neutral roles, custody, same-sex marriage and other current issues.

During the interview, Ms. Topper and Attorney Harounian also discussed the possibility of an impending divorce-boom. After Hurricane Katrina, the financial and emotional aftermath pushed some marriages over the edge. Attorney Harounian suspects that Hurricane Sandy might cause the same influx of divorce filings. To learn more about Attorney Harounian or Wisselman, Harounian & Associates, P.C., visit the firm's website at http://www.lawjaw.com. Attorney Harounian graduated cum laude from Columbia College and earned her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law.

