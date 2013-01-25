CLEContactLenses.com Updates its Website to Include More Eye Care Resource Articles

Earlier this week CLEContactLenses.com updated its website to include more eye care resource articles.

New York based Eye Care Associates enters its 14th year in business online as the operator of CLEContactLenses.com, an online e-tailer that sells contact lenses, contact lens removers, contact solution and other items that are eye care related such as eye vitamins & supplements.

Earlier this week, CLEContactLenses.com updated its website to include more resourceful eye care articles to help educate as well as assist visitors and patients alike with regards to information pertaining to contact lenses.

“The decision to add more resource articles to the website, really was a no brainer,” say PJ the Online Marketing Manager. PJ went on to say “We have been in business for over 14 years, and till this day, we receive questions from our patients and even visitors via email, telephone, contact form and even on our social media sites. Seeing that we receive all of these inquiries day in and day out, we felt adding new eye care resource articles would be a great resource tool for our visitors and patients alike who are looking for answers now.”

At the beginning of this year, CLEContactLenses.com created a new YouTube channel to provide video resources for all who are looking for video resources related to eye care. CLEContactLenses.com is currently working on adding the next batch of eye care resource videos, which PJ said will all be geared toward contact lenses and the proper maintenance of contact lenses. The expectancy to see these new videos added to the YouTube channel, is next week according to PJ.

Now with regards to the resources pages that have been added to the website, they are the following: The Contact Lens Wearer's Guide, Trial Contact Lens Guide and Contact Lens Rebates. As one can see if they are a contact lens wearer, these pages should be very resourceful to them as it helps provide common answers to common questions CLEContactLenses.com receives on a daily bases. By adding these eye care resource pages, patients and visitors alike can receive answers instantaneously. Whether they are looking to see how to properly care for their contact lens, or even how to request a trial pair of contact lenses if they don't currently like the brand they are using as well as how to apply for a rebate.

If for some reason a patient or visitor does not find an answer to their particular question, within any of these resource pages, one can visit the ask the doctor portion of their website. The ask the Doctor portion of the website, allows a visitor to submit a question via an online form which allows the visitor to receive an answer straight from the doctor not having to make an appointment and rest assured that they have received reputable information.

