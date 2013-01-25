Dallas, TX Dentist, Dr. Michael Neeley, Now Offers the Only FDA Cleared Laser Designed for Gum Disease Treatment

Michael Neeley, D.D.S., PA, now provides gum disease treatment with the new Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure. This laser dental surgery can eliminate infected tissue and bacteria from the mouth, leaving healthy tissue untouched and stimulating bone growth.

Dr. Michael Neeley performs the Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure on patients who require gum disease treatment. The advanced procedure allows Dr. Neeley to provide patients with a minimally invasive treatment for periodontal or gum disease. This disease affects millions of adults across the United States each year and causes serious dental and overall health problems. Traditional methods of treating the disease require that the gums be cut away with a scalpel to remove the infection and sometimes resulted in the removal of teeth.

The laser surgery is not considered very invasive and does not require a scalpel. The PerioLase MVP-7 laser has been cleared for dental use by the FDA and is extremely selective. It eradicates bacteria and diseased tissue while not harming healthy tissue. Because only the unhealthy gum tissue is eliminated, more healthy tissue is often left behind, so receding gums are less of a problem with this gum disease treatment. Because more healthy gum tissue is left in the mouth, teeth that might otherwise have needed to be removed may be able to be saved.

The LANAP procedure starts with the measurement of the periodontal pockets. The pulsing laser is then used to kill the bacteria in the pockets and to disintegrate the infected gum tissue. The dentist can then remove the calculus deposits below the gum line and then use the laser to stimulate the remaining gums to seal against the roots of the teeth, so that sutures are not required to hold the gums in place. The laser aids in clotting so that bleeding during the laser dental surgery is minimal. The laser also stimulates the bone in the affected area to begin the regeneration process.

Patients who may have put off gum disease treatment because of concerns about the procedures or because of the inability to take too much time off of work can now receive the laser surgery without these concerns. Many patients are back to their normal activity levels later the same day as the procedure. Since gum disease has been linked to such serious health issues as stroke, pancreatic cancer and diabetes, among others, it is important that patients seek treatment. More information about LANAP and periodontal disease are available at http://www.dallasdds.net.

Michael Neeley, DDS, PA, is a general dentist offering patients personalized dental care for Dallas, TX. Dr. Neeley is part of one percent of dental professionals providing the most recent FDA cleared laser procedure for gum disease and periodontal treatment. To learn more about Michael Neeley, DDS, PA, and his dental services visit his website at http://www.dallasdds.net and call (214) 306-9033.

