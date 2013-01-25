Tulsa, OK Dentist, Dr. Randy McCormick, Now Provides Patients With The New Laser Gum Disease Treatment

Dr. Randy McCormick now provides Tulsa patients with the new Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure for treating gum disease. This procedure utilizes a laser for periodontal disease treatment, which aids in reducing recession and speeds up the healing process.

Randy McCormick, D.D.S., P.C., INC., can now treat patients suffering from gum disease with the new Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure. This procedure uses the PerioLase MVP-7, which is the newest laser to receive FDA clearance for use in dental procedures. As a periodontal disease treatment, there is a great deal of accuracy and a minimal amount of pain. Most patients find that relatively little time is required off of work, and many are able to go back to work or other normal activities within a day.

The PerioLase MVP-7 laser selects only the bacteria that cause gum disease for eradication and only the diseased gum tissue for removal. The healthy gum tissue is left in the mouth and the bone is actually stimulated to begin regeneration. The laser is used to stimulate clotting after the gums are compacted against the tooth root so that no sutures are necessary.

The procedure begins with a probe of the periodontal pockets, or the spaces between the gums and the teeth. These depths are recorded and used to help the laser remove the majority of the bacteria and infected tissue. The laser also denatures the calculus deposits that may have been left on the teeth below the gum line so that they can be removed with ultrasonic tools. The laser is then used to compact the tissue and stimulate the bone.

Each year millions of Americans suffer from some form of gum disease, yet do not seek the periodontal disease treatment they need. Not only does this adversely affect their dental health, but also impacts their overall physical health. Many people are not aware of the links between gum disease and other diseases that have been scientifically determined. Gum or periodontal disease has been linked to stroke, diabetes, low birth-weight babies and heart problems, among others. By receiving proper treatment for the disease, other problems may be averted or alleviated. More information about the LANAP procedure and the importance of periodontal disease treatment can be found at http://www.gumdiseasetulsa.com.

Randy McCormick, DDS, PC, INC is a general dentist offering patients personalized dental care for Tulsa, OK with over 12 years of dental experience. Dr. McCormick received his Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. He then came to Tulsa and joined his father in practice for two years. In 2001 Dr. McCormick began his individual practice with an emphasis on Cosmetic Dentistry in Midtown. He is part of one percent of dental professionals providing the most recent FDA cleared laser procedure for gum disease and periodontal treatment. To learn more about Randy McCormick, DDS, PC, INC and his dental services visit his website at http://www.gumdiseasetulsa.com.

