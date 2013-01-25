Detective Agency London Announce CCTV Services In Light of Sky News Article Dated 25 Jan 2013: The Top 20 Burglary Black Spots

Detectives at Detective Agency London announce CCTV Services in the light of a recent Sky News article dated 25 Jan 2013: The Top 20 Burglary Black Spots.

According to the report analysis of 3.5 million home insurance quotes has revealed the 20 places burglars have targeted the most. LS13 Leeds postcode is the most targeted on the list with 34.8 claims made per 1000 enquires over the past 2 years, closely followed by BD12 Bradford postcode with 34.2 claims made per 1000 in the past 2 years.

Hannah Jones, from the comparison website MoneySupermarket.com, said: "While there are clearly some areas of the country with a higher proportion of insurance claims for burglary than others, this doesn't actually mean the area is 'rife' with crime.

"Thieves often specifically target areas with wealthy residents, or quieter areas where there's not a lot of passing foot traffic, where the rewards are potentially greater and the risk of being caught in the act may be lower.

Detective Agency London offer CCTV services which include a consultation and installation of the systems. Postcode N12 North Finchley, North London comes in at number 3 on the list with 31.9 claims made per 1000 in the past 2 years. This keeps the detectives at the agency busy with security advice and installation.

A spokesperson from Detective Agency London said:

“This list of the top 20 places burglars are most likely to strike did not surprise us that among the top 10 there are 4 London postcode black spots as we are very busy with home security.”

