Presidential Advisor Tells Psychologist That Privilege Can Kill

Leading psychologist Clare Mann interviews presidential historian Doug Wead and reveals that a privileged life can kill. Available exclusively on the Apple newstand magazine, Communicate.

Renowned author of over 30 books and having sold over 7 million copies worldwide, Doug Wead will explore the lessons learned by great and prolific individuals in our history, who no matter how flawed, can instill within us the inspiration to boldly participate in a public life.

Doug Wead has been researching and writing about the families of the American Presidents for over twenty years. “All the Presidents' Children”, the first book in a massive ongoing trilogy on the first families, was an instant New York Times bestseller, released by Simon & Schuster, it went through three printings in its first month and reached number one at Amazon.com.

He was advisor to two Presidents and served as special assistant to the president in the George Herbert Walker Bush White House, making him a much sought after guest on radio and television shows across the United States and abroad including “NBC” “CBS”, ‘CNN”, “Fox News”, ‘Today” and “ABC”.

Doug has traveled to over forty countries giving lectures to audiences of over 100,000 to hear him share the principles of success from his lifetime as a student of power and achievement.

Clare Mann, Managing Director, eminent organisational and communications psychologist, international speaker, bestselling author of numerous corporate, personal development books and programs, including “The Myths of Life and The Choices We Have” and her latest offering released in August 2012, “Communicate”, says “Doug Wead's interview is too good to miss. His exhaustive knowledge and insight into the Presidential way of life is simply extraordinary”.

Clare's pioneering work on organisational and communications psychology identifies and dispels the myths or unquestioned assumptions that inhibit individuals leading lives of choice and freedom. Through her exploration and application of existential philosophy to everyday challenges, she provides a framework to facilitate people grasping that they alone are the creators of their own realities.

She works with people for whom freedom is merely a fashionable word that enslaves as much as frees. She continues to develop creative ways in which people can question their choices beyond those parameters normally accepted.

