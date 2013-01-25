Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan Comments on New Verizon Shared Data Plan for Business

Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan is available to speak with reporters and journalists, or you may quote him directly through this release.

Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan offers comment on a Verizon Wireless shared data for business story, covered in this January 24 2013, Computerworld article titled, Verizon kicks off two shared data plans for businesses.

“There have been several articles covering this story. While I congratulate Verizon Wireless for bringing out this new business version of the popular consumer Shared Data plan, they are not the first. In fact of the three carriers that offer a shared data plan, both AT&T Mobility and C Spire Wireless already their plans to business customers,” says Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst.

Share data plans are brand new. They were launched last year in 2012. Customers used to have a separate wireless data plan for every smart phone, tablet and notebook. Now they can buy one plan and put all their devices on it.

“It's easier for the customer to manage their usage, and its better for the carriers since it creates a more loyal customer who won't leave,” says Kagan.

Three carriers have introduced these shared plans letting the customer have one plan and put all their devices on it, and all their family's devices as well.

“AT&T Mobility and C Spire Wireless both already offer this service to businesses as well as consumers. Now Verizon Wireless does too,” according to Jeff Kagan.

The services are called, AT&T Mobility Mobile Share Plan. C Spire Shared Data Plan. These services are for consumers, business customers and government.

Verizon Wireless has two names. One for consumers called the Share Everything Plan and the other called Business Share Everything Plan, which was just introduced.

This is a link to a Verizon Blog discussing their Business Share Everything Plan.

“Wireless Shared Data seems to be one of the hottest new trends in the wireless industry today whether you are talking about Verizon, AT&T or C Spire,” says Jeff Kagan.

Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile have not yet joined this shared data world.

However Kagan believes both Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile will join this trend sooner or later. Sprint may wait until their merger deal is complete with Softbank.

