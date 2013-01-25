Learning Bluegrass Music Becomes Fast & Easy Like Never Before, Courtesy of Layne Publications.

Layne Publications, a reliable resource for bluegrass music fanatics, has just made life easier for people willing to take guitar, banjo, and mandolin lessons from an expert. The online music education platform has just introduced a new concept of learning that allows students to receive top class bluegrass music lessons from their home.

It is finally possible to receive the highest standard of bluegrass music education from an expert from the comforts of home. This has been made possible by Layne Publishers, a reputed company that is known for their awe inspiring collection of bluegrass tabs. The company has recently introduced a brand new concept of learning bluegrass music online. This new online learning method will offer an unlimited number of mandolin, guitar, and banjo tabs designed to deliver an experience that is comparable to performing with a complete bluegrass band.

This new concept of bluegrass education is the brain child of Jordan Layne Bourland, the founder of Layne Publishers who has devoted his life to learn the intricacies of bluegrass music. All the tabs offered by the company are written solely by Jordan. Along with these tabs, the students will be provided two backing tracks. To help their students learn better and faster, all the MP3 tracks would be recorded at a relatively slower speed. The company is about to implement further measures to make the process even more effective.

Interestingly, many aspiring bluegrass musicians have already downloaded bluegrass tabs from Layne Publishers to start their education. Edward, one of the earliest students of Layne Publications, thanked the company for their help saying, "This is an amazing website for anyone willing to learn playing guitar, banjo, or mandolin. I have downloaded just a few tabs from them and already feel confident."

About Layne Publications

Since 2005 Layne Publications has been the premier source for Bluegrass Instruction and learning. They have sold thousands of tabs and helped thousands of players improve their ability in the comfort of their own home. Students can then take this new skill out to their local bluegrass jam session or to the next practice with their band and show off what they've learned. It gives them the chance to practice things at home without the pressure of getting it right the first time. They can stop, rewind and continue going over that trouble spot without the bass player standing there giving them the evil eye because it wants to move on to the next song.

