DePuy ASR Hip Lawsuits: New Case List Shows More than 630 Claims Pending in New Jersey DePuy ASR Litigation, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is actively filing claims on behalf of individuals affected by the August 2010 DePuy ASR hip recall.

DePuy ASR hip lawsuits continue to move forward in federal and state courts throughout the U.S., Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports. According to a Case List posted on January 4th, 637 claims are now pending in the DePuy ASR hip litigation underway in New Jersey Superior Court, Bergen County. Court documents indicate that the first trials in the New Jersey proceeding will begin on September 9 and October 21, 2013. (In Re DePuy ASR Hip Implants Litigation, BER-L-3971-11)

“The lawsuits pending in the New Jersey ASR litigation represent just a fraction of the claims that have been filed in federal and state courts around the country since the 2010 DePuy ASR hip recall,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The firm is currently offering free legal evaluations to individuals allegedly injured by DePuy ASR hip implants.

DePuy ASR Hip Lawsuits

The DePuy ASR hip recall was issued in August 2010, after the devices were found to have an unacceptably high failure rate. According to a recent Bloomberg.com report, 93,000 ASR hips were recalled worldwide, including 37,000 in the U.S. More than 10,000 DePuy ASR hip lawsuits pending in New Jersey and elsewhere allege metal debris shed from the hips can cause tissue death and may increase metal ions in the bloodstream to harmful levels.*

Most of the ASR lawsuits filed since the recall are pending in a multidistrict litigation underway in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio. The first trial in the federal DePuy ASR hip litigation will begin on May 6, 2013, while the second will begin on July 8, 2013. (In re: DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. ASR Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation – MDL 2197). Some 2,000 DePuy ASR hip lawsuits are also pending in a consolidated litigation in California state court. Opening statements in that litigation's first trial were scheduled to begin on Friday in California Superior Court, Los Angeles (In re: Loren Kransky and Sheryl Kransky v. DePuy, Inc., et al., BC456086, Los Angeles Superior Court). A trial in a litigation established in Circuit Court in Cook County, Illinois is scheduled to begin next month. (In Re DePuy ASR Hip Litigation, No. 10-L-10506).

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that court documents unsealed ahead of the California trial included an internal analysis conducted by Johnson & Johnson in 2011 which indicated the recalled hip implant is likely to fail in nearly 40% of recipients within just 5 years of implantation. Additional documents show that the company received clinical data in 2008 – two years before the DePuy ASR hip recall – showing "extreme" levels of metal ions in patients who received the ASR device when compared with patients who received a product from a rival company.**

Individuals who have suffered metallosis, hip implant failure, and other serious complications as a result of the DePuy ASR hip may be entitled to compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages. A wealth of information about DePuy ASR hip lawsuits is available at Bernstein Liebhard's website http://www.consumerinjurylawyers.com/ . For additional information, please contact one of our attorneys today by calling 1-877-779-1414.

*bloomberg.com/news/2013-01-07/j-j-facing-trial-over-artificial-hip-claims-in-maryland.html

**nytimes.com/2013/01/23/business/jj-study-suggested-hip-device-could-fail-in-thousands-more.html?ref=health&_r=0

About Bernstein Liebhard

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is a New York-based law firm exclusively representing injured persons in complex individual and class action lawsuits nationwide since 1993, including those who have been harmed by dangerous drugs, defective medical devices and consumer products. The firm has been named by The National Law Journal to the “Plaintiffs' Hot List,” recognizing the top plaintiffs' firms in the country, for the past 10 consecutive years.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

10 East 40th Street

New York, New York 10016

(877) 779-1414

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2013 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Amy L. Abate. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

###

Contact Information:

Felecia L. Stern, Esq.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

info(at)consumerinjurylawyers(dot)com

http://www.consumerinjurylawyers.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdepuy-asr-hip-lawsuits/depuy-asr-hip-recall/prweb10363371.htm