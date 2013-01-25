Attorney Charles Boyk Features The ABATE of Ohio Foundation in The Chuck Boyk Challenge

The ABATE of Ohio Foundation is 1 of the 15 charities participating in The Chuck Boyk Challenge

The Chuck Boyk Challenge is a charity event that is ongoing until February 14th. The Chuck Boyk Challenge aims to highlight local charities. The top 3 charities with the most votes will win cash prizes totaling $5,000.

One of the charities participating in the challenge is The ABATE of Ohio Foundation. Read below to learn more about this organization:

The ABATE of Ohio Foundation is a charitable non-profit focused on motorcycle safety, education, and awareness. The Foundation Board is staffed by five volunteers, all non-compensated, that represent a combined 100+ years of motorcycling. It is their intention to make roads and highways safer, and friendlier toward motorcycles.

Their most notable endeavor is the “Look Twice, Save a Life” yard sign. Over 3,000 of these signs have been produced and sold to date. The signs provide a method of increasing motorcycle awareness at the individual level. This logo has also been duplicated onto bumper stickers, silicone wrist bands, large semi-truck stickers, and most recently onto digital billboards.

Their most successful fund raising effort, is the raffle of a motorcycle. They have done a raffle for the last four years. Funds from the raffle are used to enhance safety and awareness programs here in Ohio, and nationally. Locally in Ohio, they supply awareness educators with “Look Twice” wrist bands, pens, and bumper stickers, to use during motorcycle awareness sessions in driving schools. They have also produced educator manuals and training materials.

Funds generated by their efforts in the past have sponsored scholarship grants to the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) ‘Meeting of the Minds', as well as supporting ABATE of Michigan's Legislative Seminar, and the ABATE of Ohio Legislative Seminar. All three of these events have featured national, in fact, international speakers, that have done presentations regarding motorcycle safety, education and awareness.

The Foundation has also received grants, most notably, from Rider's Insurance. These monies were used to purchase “fatal vision goggles”, a breathalyzer, and blood alcohol pocket cards. These instructional materials have been used to introduce motorcycle riders to the increased danger of riding under the influence. Presentations have been done at ‘Destination Cyclesafe' (a Safe Community event) in the Cincinnati area, the ABATE of Ohio Legislative Seminar, and also at Ohio Bike Week, in Sandusky, Ohio.

It is the hope of the Foundation Board members, that their efforts help to avert the tragic loss of lives of fellow motorcyclists here in Ohio.

To vote for ABATE of Ohio or to learn more about the other organizations involved, go to http://www.thechuckboykchallenge.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363695.htm