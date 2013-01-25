MyPlates.com Great Plate Auction is Tonight; HOUSTON, BENTLEY, ROCKETS Personalized Plates Up for Bids in Texas

High bidders at the Great Plate Auction will win official Texans license plates that read HOUSTON, ROCKETS, TEXAN5, DYNAMO, BENTLEY, MAYBACH, PHANTOM, BOXSTER, CARRERA, and INDYCAR.

Maybe it will be the wave of a bid card or a barely noticeable nod of the head, but someone's going to make a move and buy HOUSTON tonight.

In a matter of minutes, high bidders at the Great Plate Auction will win official Texans license plates that read HOUSTON, ROCKETS, TEXAN5, DYNAMO, BENTLEY, MAYBACH, PHANTOM, BOXSTER, CARRERA, and INDYCAR.

The Auction starts at 7pm and is open to the public at the Houston Auto Show in the Hall B rotunda at Reliant Center. Even if you can't make it in person, you can still register to bid online at http://www.myplates.com/auction.

At the Great Plate Auction 2013, winners will own each plate for 10 years, with first dibs on renewing it. That means, once the message is won at auction, it could be gone forever.

Unlike other Texas license plates, plates sold at the Great Plate Auction are legally transferable. This means winners have the right to resell their plates to someone else, who may sell to someone else, and so on.

Texas has had personalized license plates since 1965 but only recently added a 7th character for personalization. That 7th character opened up a very valuable inventory of plate messages for the State, messages deemed too valuable to sell at regular market prices.

Texas has had only one other specialty plate auction. The first Great Plate Auction was in January 2011 at Cowboys Stadium and resulted in the most expensive license plate ever sold in Texas: FERRARI sold for $15,000.

Proceeds from Auction plates benefit chosen charities and the State's general revenue fund. My Plates will donate its Auction proceeds to charity.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Texans have bought more than 128,000 My Plates since November 2009, putting more than $14.5M in the state general revenue fund. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. My Plates is a joint venture of Etech, Inc. of Nacogdoches (http://www.etechinc.com) and Pinnacle Technical Resources of Dallas (http://www.pinnacle1.com) http://www.myplates.com.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is charged with overseeing the state's motor vehicle services that provide consumer protection, assist motor vehicle-related businesses and raise revenue for the state. For every $1 it spends, the TxDMV returns $10 to build and maintain highways, roads and bridges and provide needed services to Texans. Each year the agency registers almost 22 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at http://www.TxDMV.gov.

TERMINOLOGY

-“Specialty” plate refers to any official license plate other than the state's general issue plate.

-Specialty plates can be “personalized” plates, but they don't have to be.

-My Plates and TxDMV use only “specialty” and “personalized” to refer to these plates, not “vanity,” which is pejorative and lacks accuracy.

