Romantic Valentine's Day Lingerie from Yandy.com

Romantic lingerie from Yandy.com makes the perfect Valentine's day gift.

While cupids arrow looks to take aim, romantics everywhere are beginning to think of the perfect gift for their sweetheart this Valentine's day and no gift says romance more than lingerie from online retailer Yandy.com. Yandy.com offers one of the largest standard and plus size lingerie collections on the web with more than 7,000 items in stock and ready to ship, just in time for that special day... or night.

When chocolate covered strawberries, champagne and candlelight just does not cover it, adding something sexy like romantic lingerie in to the mix can be just the thing that romantic evening is missing. Some of the most popular choices amongst sweethearts this time of year include the more modest charmeuse robe and chemise set, complete with padded lingerie hanger, for $19.95. Another favorite is the pale pink lace, eye candy bustier with matching thong for the newly reduced price of $12.95.

New this year, Yandy is also offering the colorful and sexy Yandy Candy line. Designed in house, this new line draws inspiration from brightly colored candy and feature neon colors, lace, mesh and a touch of sass. Perfect for Valentine's day, Yandy is offering customers the chance to add gift wrapping with the purchase of any Yandy Candy item which includes pink tissue and ribbon as well as real, edible candy for $8.95.

In addition to the wide selection of Valentine's day lingerie options, Yandy offers same-day shipping as well as free flat rate shipping on all orders over $70 and a free panty with every order. This Valentine's day will be sweeter than ever with a little help from Yandy.com.

About Yandy.com

E-commerce is on the rise and Yandy.com is one of the largest online retailers of Valentine's day lingerie, sexy Halloween costumes, swimwear and clothing on the web. Founded in 2005, Yandy boasts more than 7,000 products always in stock at affordable prices. Yandy ensures that every costumer will receive a safe, secure and private online shopping experience and is backed by COMODO online security and Google Checkout. Yandy is dedicated to customer service and only sells what is in stock which allows for quick, same day shipping. Offering the highest quality products at the most affordable prices in the market, Yandy has become a leader in ecommerce. Yandy works closely with all of the manufacturers they distribute for and hand select all of the items on the Web site to ensure customers have the largest and most diverse collection to choose from. In addition, the customer service team at Yandy is unrivaled. With attentive and helpful operators, should a question or problem arise, the customer service team at Yandy is always willing and able to assist. At Yandy, every customer can Be Sexy.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebValentines-Day/Yandy-Lingerie/prweb10363774.htm