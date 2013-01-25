FDA Approves Botox for Bladder Control

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Botox for the treatment of bladder issues. Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills, believes the treatment has great potential to help treat sufferers with overactive bladders.

There is a new treatment option for those suffering from an overactive bladder. On January 18, 2013, the FDA announced that it had approved the use of Botox to treat bladder control problems in adults. (go to: goo.gl/ViXqs) This is helpful for those who were unable to tolerate or did not benefit from other treatment options.

"I've been administering Botox for cosmetic purposes for many years now," says Dr. Ourian. A couple of years ago we added Botox treatments for migraines. I expect the FDA will approve more uses for Botox in the future."

In treating bladder conditions, Botox is injected into the muscle surrounding the bladder, which causes it to loosen and relax. This increases the storage capacity of the bladder and reduces instances of incontinence.

An overactive bladder can be embarrassing and difficult condition. The bladder muscles contract frequently and often times without warning. This results in a frequent feeling of having to urinate, also causing leakage and incontinence. The quality of one's life can be greatly impacted by these fears.

Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Medical Corporation in Beverly Hills, believes there is great potential in using Botox for non-cosmetic purposes. “We are seeing further evidence that Botox is helping people beyond cosmetics. The versatility of the treatment is really showing through.”

Approximately 33 million men and women in the United States have an overactive bladder, according to Hylton Joffe, director of the FDA's Division of Reproductive and Urologic Products (go to goo.gl/Zw0oW). The FDA's approval gives people more options for their treatment.

If you have problems with bladder control and have difficulty with your current medication options, this new Botox treatment might work for you. Ask your doctor or other health care professional about it. He or she can determine if this is a feasible treatment.

Epione Beverly Hills offers Botox for medical and cosmetic purposes. Epione's website contains more information about Botox for Bladder Control.

