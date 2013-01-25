ProviDyn and Atlanta Humane Society Share Their Success in Moving IT Systems to the Cloud with Local Non-Profit Organizations

Case Study Offers Insight on the use of Cloud Services by Non-profit Organizations

ProviDyn, a provider of IT support, strategy and services for small and medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations, will present a case study of its work with Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) to the Tax Exempt Association (TEA) Group on January 29, 2013. The group, which was formed by Jones and Kolb, one of Atlanta's largest and most respected CPA firms, meets monthly to discuss non-profit financial, tax and managerial issues.

In helping other non-profit organizations see the potential in moving IT systems to the cloud, Chris Slee, the vice president of finance for AHS, will present alongside Shawn Arnold, vice president of business development for ProviDyn and Jack Shaw, vice president of marketing for ProviDyn. The presentation will include an overview of cloud computing and what to consider in a provider. Slee will also share the experience that AHS had in moving its technology and infrastructure to a private cloud including a discussion on how AHS made the decision to migrate to cloud services, what was required during the process and the positive impact it has had on the organization.

“Migrating to the cloud has made a tremendous difference in our organization by giving us more flexibility and enhancing collaboration across both of our locations, all in a cost effective manner,” said Chris Slee, vice president of finance for AHS. “I am looking forward to sharing our experience with other non-profit organizations so that they might learn how the cloud could offer them the same benefits.”

“Most non-profit organizations are extremely cost conscious and operate with a small or non-existent IT staff,” said Hamish Davidson, president and co-founder of ProviDyn. “The cloud is a great way to gain access to better technology, while minimizing cost. We have a great deal of experience in helping nonprofit organizations utilize the cloud to accomplish more, with fewer resources, and are looking forward to sharing it with the members of the TEA Group.”

About ProviDyn

ProviDyn provides technology expertise, services and support to help small and mid-sized organizations sustain growth and strengthen performance. Backed by technology experts, ProviDyn helps organizations gain the full benefits of existing technology, make strategic investments in implementing new technology and maintain an infrastructure that is secure, reliable and flexible. ProviDyn offers managed services, mobile computing, IT strategy, virtualization, cloud computing, business continuity, network security and IP telephony. To learn more about how ProviDyn is Driving Business Through Technology and helping companies reduce costs, improve efficiency and maximize productivity, visit http://www.providyn.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Atlanta Humane Society

Founded in 1873, Atlanta Humane Society and Society For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals, Inc. is the oldest private non-profit animal welfare organization in Atlanta and one of the oldest humane agencies in America. Services such as adoptions, charitable veterinary clinic, low cost spay/neuter services, pet facilitated therapy, animal behavior training classes and hot-line, pet food bank and canine play yards are possible by generous contributions of time and money from the public.

Our mission is to prevent neglect, abuse, cruelty and exploitation of animals and to assure that their interests and well-being are fully, effectively and humanely protected by an aware and caring society. For more information about Atlanta Humane Society, visit http://www.atlantahumane.org or call 404.875.5331.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363826.htm