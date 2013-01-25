TheKrazyCouponLady.com Offers Tips on How to Save on Super Bowl Fare

Americans are expected to spend $12.3 million (an average of more than $68 per person) on Super Bowl supplies, including televisions, snacks, décor, and sports clothing. That's an increase from the 2012 average of $63 per person.

Spicy wings, pizza, soda and other supplies add up quickly when gearing up to host a Super Bowl party. But sports fans can host a fantastic party without fumbling their finances. Family finance and frugal living experts Heather Wheeler and Joanie Demer of TheKrazyCouponLady.com offer the following tips on how to save on Super Bowl supplies.



Plan the menu around deals. Look for markdowns on snacks like chips, soda and dip. Then stack up the savings by using coupons to save more on those sale items.

Check drugstores for deals. The best markdowns on snack foods (chips, soda, candy) are usually found at drugstores, so begin the search there when looking for the best prices.

Buy in volume, then divide and conquer. If the prices are better, purchase larger quantities of snacks and freeze unwanted portions for later. Vegetables, fruit, and even chips and crackers can be frozen.

Skip convenience and save even more. It's convenient to buy pre-made favorites like seven layer dip. But it comes at a cost. Save 40 percent and carve out an extra hour by making these things at home: Chop up fruit and veggies for healthy snacks, make chili in a crock pot, and make seven layer dip and guacamole instead of buying the pre-made products in the store.

Gear up at Amazon. Buy fan gear at Amazon and select items that qualify for free Super Saver shipping to get it quick and at no extra cost.

Upgrade the television guilt-free. Retailers are clearing out older models now, so it is possible to find a television for one-third less than full price. In addition, many retailers offer sales and deep discounts to tempt sports fans before the big game.

