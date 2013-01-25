GuySpy Proudly Launches the PEARL Pride Party App for iPhone & iPad

The best and fastest growing gay chat app GuySpy, is proud to present PEARL the premiere mobile app for all global LGBT Pride events and Circuit Parties, as well as associated parades and activities.

The best and fastest growing gay chat app GuySpy, is proud to present PEARL the premiere gay pride app for all global LGBT Pride events and Circuit Parties, as well as associated parades and activities. “We had been looking for a way to more efficiently give back to the enormous community that supports and uses the GuySpy app and PEARL was created to do exactly that!” says GuySpy's Morris Chapdelaine. “To be able to offer a completely free app to world-wide Pride organizations so that they can better reach out to their audience, connect with social networks and promote their parties and sponsors seemed to be something everyone was looking for.” ads Chapdelaine.

With PEARL, users are able to keep up to date on what's happening when, build and maintain a personal schedule, share information with social networks, and upload, view and share user photos. Additional features include:

•full event and location listings including full schedules, maps, branding and sponsorship info.

•tweet from within the app, check-in and post right to Facebook

•push messaging capabilities for changes, updates or time sensitive information

•links to event tickets

The official kick-off of PEARL is happening on February 3rd in Whistler, BC. "GayWhistler's WinterPRIDE is honored to be the world's first pride festival to launch this exciting mobile enabled application. As a company we have always embraced technology and social media. We are proud to play a role in being leaders in adapting to the way our guests want to connect and to share with their networks what they are doing and experiencing and PEARL is the natural evolution to help make those connections and sharing possible.” Says Dean Nelson, CEO & Executive Producer of GayWhistler's WinterPRIDE.

The PEARL app is currently available for iPhone and iPad.

If you represent an LGBT Pride Event or a global circuit party weekend/fund raiser, please contact morris (at) guyspy.com for information on getting on PEARL

About GuySpy:

GuySpy, is a location-based gay dating and chat product that combines the intimacy of voice, video and photos with the immediacy of location. GuySpy is available for iPhone/iPad/iPod, Android, Windows, mobile web and web.

