Introducing The Coco, The Piaf, The Bardot and Other High-Fashion Eyelash Extension Looks by Boudoir; LA's Top Lash Salon, Where not all Lashes are Created Equal

Following a passion for beautifying individuals everywhere, beautician Dominique ‘DiDi' McGuire established Boudoir: LA's top eyelash extension makeover salon.

Boudoir, founded by Hollywoods top lash extension technician Dominique ‘DiDi' McGuire, made its first appearance in the Los Angeles beauty scene in early 2012, capitalizing on the growing trend of eyelash extensions, by creating one of the first brick-and-mortar salon's dedicated to the service, and has since satisfied every customer that has walked through its doors.

DiDi has worked hard to make an impact on every client who enters Boudoir by giving her the lashes she's always dreamed of having. By offering several types of lash extension services, Boudoir satisfies all of their customer's needs and wants even if it means touching up lashes from another salon.

Boudoir only schedules a limited amount of appointments per day to ensure a dedicated experience and quality service to each client. Customers are not only treated to complimentary beverages and bites, but are also given a thorough consultation to provide a result that is the best option for their lifestyle and look for their personal flair. Each lash is sterilized before application to be removed of any potential harmful organisms, and soothing gel eye pads are applied during the process for ultimate comfort.

Whether a client desires a full set of “glam” lashes, “natural” lashes, or a touch up on their current Boudoir lashes, they are able to choose from this variety of services to become whoever they want to be. DiDi says, “I invite you to join me on my journey to beautify the world, one face at a time”.

Le Menu



Retoucher – 75 minute service on existing Boudoir eyelash extensions - $75

Bras Ouverts – 75 minute touch-up service on existing eyelashes from another salon - $85

The Bardot – Full glam set, 2.5 hours - $250

The Coco – Full natural set, 2 hours - $125

The Piaf – Half set, 1.5 hours - $65

Enlevement – Removal only $50 for 20 minutes, $5 per additional minute. Removal charge is applicable to any of the services listed above.

More About Boudoir

As a full service lash extension salon, Boudoir differentiates itself in the beauty industry by offering several types of lash extension options and a consultation service to ensure each client they receive the lashes they dream of having. Each set of lashes are treated with the upmost care, sterilized for assured safety in application, and custom made to fit each client's custom lash line. All eyelashes are natural looking and are created with a blend of faux and cruelty free mink eyelashes.

Boudoir is located at 8000 Sunset Blvd., Suite 36 at Salon Republic, West Hollywood, CA 90046. To make an appointment please email DiDi(at)BoudoirDM(dot)com.

For more information on Boudoir, including services, visit http://www.boudoirdm.com/.

Media Contact: Jenn Deese | Melrose PR | jenn(at)melrosepr(dot)com | (310) 450-7690 | http://www.melrosepr.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363641.htm