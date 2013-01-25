WYSIWYG Marketing Makes a Move to Downtown Kansas City Setting the Stage for Tremendous Growth in 2013

After experiencing substantial growth during 2012 in company size and bottom line revenue, WYSIWYG Marketing finds a new home with bigger space and a location that is centrally located to the majority of their customers.

WYSIWYG Marketing has announced the signing of a new lease in the historic Firestone Building located in downtown Kansas City. The deal will more than double the space they had in their previous location in the Waldo neighborhood of mid-town Kansas City.

John Miller, a partner with WYSIWYG, is thrilled to get the lease behind them. “We have been in negotiations for several months to get the deal done and now getting fully moved in has been fantastic. We are thankful for our customers and are proud of our ability to help them grow their respective businesses online."

About WYSIWYG: WYSIWYG, a programmer's acronym that stands for What You See Is What You Get, is a full-service on-line marketing firm that caters to Industrial Manufacturers and Distributors in the areas of (a Kansas City Website Design Firm) and development, SEO, PPC and live staffed chat. They have offices located in Kansas City, MO and Denver, CO.

Ryan Jennings, another partner of WYSIWYG, has been encouraged by tremendous revenue growth in 2012. Jennings states, "Our custom Content Management System (CMS) has proven to be a wise choice for our clients over competitive industrial web platforms such as the ThomasNet Catalog Navigator and even offers more flexibility and ease-of-use than open source solutions such as WordPress, Drupal and Joomla."

WYSIWYG's presence as an industry leader in local Kansas City SEO, has been established by a strong team of site architects that stay on top of each algorithm change by Google. Jennings adds, "Our team of in-house SEO professionals have years of experience with adapting to Google's' constantly changing methodologies." WYSIWYG Marketing`s passion for SEO is geared toward driving potential clients to your website. And, they do a remarkable job on educating their clients on the tools and reporting practices necessary to evaluate your direct sales conversion ratios and prove ROI.

Now set with a bigger office location for 2013, it will be excited to watch what WYSIWYG's future holds. They are emerging as an industry leader in the industrial manufacturing space. However, several new partnerships have opened the door toward branching out of this vertical market. WYSIWYG Marketing will have all eyes on them as they leap into 2013.

