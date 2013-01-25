Dallas Flooring Warehouse Unveils New Viral Video to Promote Handscraped Hard Wood Flooring and Wholesale Discount Carpet In Dallas Texas

Dallas Flooring Warehouse has released an entertaining viral video promoting their wholesale discount flooring. The video, featuring spokesman Christopher Oliver, is an entertaining showcase highlighting the wholesale direct to the public pricing that Dallas Flooring Warehouse is becoming famous for providing.

Dallas Flooring Warehouse releases humorous and entertaining viral video promoting wholesale discount flooring in Dallas. It features spokesman and commercial writer, Christopher Oliver in an entertaining showcase that highlights their wholesale direct to the public pricing. The new Dallas Flooring Warehouse online commercial spoofs infomercial characters while providing product information and examples of the wholesale direct pricing that is quickly making Dallas Flooring Warehouse a “household” name.

This video takes its inspiration from familiar smiling and heavily bearded TV sales personalities ending humorously with the infomercial bearded man as a “carpet safari” adventure character who narrowly escapes a deadly carpet roll avalanche as he delivers the tagline, “Wholesale prices…Massive Savings!”

“Our goal is to provide consumers with valuable information to help them make savvy decisions when shopping for flooring in Dallas. We also wanted to make it fun and entertaining. Yes, we have a lifetime stain resistant warranty carpet in both frieze and plush for only 99 cents per square foot installed and we could just stand there and read a cue card, but we wanted to make a video that customers would enjoy watching.”, says Christopher Oliver, Dallas Flooring Warehouse spokesman and commercial writer.

Dallas Flooring Warehouse features their granite countertops for $24.99 sq. ft. installed, custom ¾ inch thick solid hardwood flooring with custom staining and in place hand finishing, 12.33 mil thick handscraped wood laminate flooring for $1.19 sq. ft., porcelain tile for 89¢ sq. ft., lifetime stain warranty Frieze carpet or plush carpeting for 99¢ sq. ft. installed and other Dallas flooring discounts.

Dallas Flooring Warehouse wishes to remind customers to inform their salesperson they want the online specials by saying, "I am here for the Dallas Flooring Warehouse online special pricing".

Dallas Flooring Warehouse specializes in wholesale direct pricing to homeowners, contractors and builders alike across the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Their address is Dallas Flooring Warehouse 8717 Directors Row Dallas, TX 75247. Their Dallas wholesale flooring hotline is (682) 300-3836. For more information about Dallas Flooring Warehouse or wholesale flooring in Dallas visit their website at dallasflooringwarehouse.com.

