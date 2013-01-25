New SilverTribe Commercial to Air Early February

Real-life customers will be the celebrities in a new commercial set to air in early February, according to SilverTribe.com.

SilverTribe, an online leader in Native American and Southwestern jewelry, is set to air a new commercial and actual customers will become the fashion celebrities.

“We want the world to see just how fashion-forward and beautiful our loyal customers are,” said Chris Anderson with SilverTribe.com. “We're proud to announce that the release of our new commercial is right around the corner.”

The commercial will air on YouTube and be featured across a variety of major media outlets, granting unprecedented exposure to real-life SilverTribe customers, who now have the opportunity to bask in the limelight.

“We believe our customers are just as glamorous and stunning as anyone to walk across a red carpet,” Anderson said. “In February, the whole world will see.”

SilverTribe specializes in the sale of Native American and turquoise jewelry, providing a huge variety of styles at great prices. Those who sign up for the Preferred Member program will have access to exclusive deals and special offers.

“Our Preferred Members were the first to know when we decided to shoot a commercial featuring our customers,” Anderson said. “Rest assured, the next time we decide to shoot a commercial, our Preferred Members will be the first to know once again. If you missed out this time, sign up today and stay in the loop.”

Visitors will have access to monthly specials on top of already discounted prices. SilverTribe also regularly launches special promotions that are sent directly to members who sign up for exclusive email coupons.

“We're not afraid to mark down prices 50% or more,” Anderson said. “We strive to make the customer experience better every time someone visits."

To learn more about the jewelry styles available, or to become a Preferred Member, visit the official site at SilverTribe.com.

