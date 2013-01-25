Attorney Stephen Schultz Obtains an $11,494,637.38 Verdict in Bus Accident Case

Schultz Legal Group Attorney Stephen Schultz recovered $11,494,637.38 after a six year old boy was killed in a bus accident.

Attorney Stephen R. Schultz, director of the Schultz Legal Group, obtained an $11,494,637.38 verdict after a bus accident took the life of a six year old boy (Circuit Court for City of St. Louis, Case No. 1222-CC09848). According KRCG Channel 13 news, the boy exited the bus in front of his house and was hit by the vehicle a few moments later. KRGC later reported that the boy suddenly walked in front the vehicle before it struck him. “A few minutes before 4 o'clock…a school bus was unloading several children,” A Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. said, “A six year old exited the bus, and at some point in time he went under the bus and he was struck by the bus while it was leaving.” The boy died at the scene of the accident.

After the accident, Attorney Schultz was able to recover $11,494,637.38 for his client through a lawsuit. Attorney Schultz has experience handling a wide variety of personal injury practice areas and is wholly committed to helping accident victims and their families obtain financial compensation for personal injuries and wrongful deaths. Attorney Schultz earned his undergraduate degree from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctorate from Washington University School of Law. Today, he is a well-respected advocate for accident victims in St. Louis and the surrounding area.

Attorney Schultz's professional affiliations include the American Trial Lawyers Association, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®. Additionally, he has earned an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell®.

